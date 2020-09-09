News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USDCAD Pulls Back to Support post-BoC

2020-09-09 18:30:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast:

  • This morning’s Bank of Canada rate decision brought upon a strong Canadian Dollar.
  • This allowed USD/CAD to pullback to a key area on the chart, a price that had set support in late-August showed as resistance last week. But after this week’s breakout, that level has may be repurposed as support.
  • Can bulls continue to drive USD/CAD? If there is a grander USD-recovery theme at play, the long side of USD/CAD may hold some attractiveness for those looking at bullish US Dollar themes.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

USD/CAD Pulls Back After Strong Breakout to Start the Week

It’s been a rough summer for US Dollar bulls as the currency has spent much of the past few months in varying forms of sell-off. But with Labor Day now in the rear view mirror the potential for change is afoot; and the USD has begun to bounce from a key area of longer-term support that may soon allow for the longer-term tides to turn.

This theme has been on full display in USD/CAD of recent. Towards the end of August, as USD bears were getting their run, USD/CAD had built into a descending triangle-like pattern, with horizontal support at a confluent spot on the chart around 1.3150 as sellers continued to produce a series of lower-highs. As looked at in the webinar a few weeks ago, that impasse was unlikely to last, and given the harboring potential of a descending triangle pattern, this kept the door open to bearish breakdown potential – which is what ended up happening in the week after.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

That bearish breakdown showed a clean and strong run down for a re-test of the 1.3000 handle – the same level that loomed large around the beginning of this year; and that’s the point where the proverbial music stopped for USD/CAD bears as the pair began to dig its heels into support.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

After last week’s hold of support around the 1.3000 psychological level, buyers posed a quick push up to the same 1.3130-3150 area that had caught support in the previous week. This zone even elicited a bit of resistance, albeit temporarily; but USD/CAD bulls returned in the early-portion of this week to stage a strong topside breakout, allowing for prices to rally up to the 1.3250 area on the chart, which held into this morning’s Bank of Canada rate decision.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

As looked at in yesterday’s webinar, the bullish breakout in USD/CAD appeared to mirror the similar theme showing in the USD with the addition of some CAD-weakness. After this morning’s Bank of Canada rate decision, prices in the pair fell back to that familiar zone around 1.3130-1.3150 and has begun to show a bit of support.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 25% 2%
Weekly -22% 2% -14%
Current Retail Sentiment in USD/CAD
Get My Guide

This keeps the door open for bullish strategies in the pair, particularly for those looking to on-board USD-strength into their approaches.

USD/CAD Hourly Price Chart

USDCAD Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

