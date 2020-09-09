Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USDCAD Pulls Back to Support post-BoC
- This morning’s Bank of Canada rate decision brought upon a strong Canadian Dollar.
- This allowed USD/CAD to pullback to a key area on the chart, a price that had set support in late-August showed as resistance last week. But after this week’s breakout, that level has may be repurposed as support.
- Can bulls continue to drive USD/CAD? If there is a grander USD-recovery theme at play, the long side of USD/CAD may hold some attractiveness for those looking at bullish US Dollar themes.
USD/CAD Pulls Back After Strong Breakout to Start the Week
It’s been a rough summer for US Dollar bulls as the currency has spent much of the past few months in varying forms of sell-off. But with Labor Day now in the rear view mirror the potential for change is afoot; and the USD has begun to bounce from a key area of longer-term support that may soon allow for the longer-term tides to turn.
This theme has been on full display in USD/CAD of recent. Towards the end of August, as USD bears were getting their run, USD/CAD had built into a descending triangle-like pattern, with horizontal support at a confluent spot on the chart around 1.3150 as sellers continued to produce a series of lower-highs. As looked at in the webinar a few weeks ago, that impasse was unlikely to last, and given the harboring potential of a descending triangle pattern, this kept the door open to bearish breakdown potential – which is what ended up happening in the week after.
That bearish breakdown showed a clean and strong run down for a re-test of the 1.3000 handle – the same level that loomed large around the beginning of this year; and that’s the point where the proverbial music stopped for USD/CAD bears as the pair began to dig its heels into support.
USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart
Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview
After last week’s hold of support around the 1.3000 psychological level, buyers posed a quick push up to the same 1.3130-3150 area that had caught support in the previous week. This zone even elicited a bit of resistance, albeit temporarily; but USD/CAD bulls returned in the early-portion of this week to stage a strong topside breakout, allowing for prices to rally up to the 1.3250 area on the chart, which held into this morning’s Bank of Canada rate decision.
USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart
Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview
As looked at in yesterday’s webinar, the bullish breakout in USD/CAD appeared to mirror the similar theme showing in the USD with the addition of some CAD-weakness. After this morning’s Bank of Canada rate decision, prices in the pair fell back to that familiar zone around 1.3130-1.3150 and has begun to show a bit of support.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-9%
|25%
|2%
|Weekly
|-22%
|2%
|-14%
This keeps the door open for bullish strategies in the pair, particularly for those looking to on-board USD-strength into their approaches.
USD/CAD Hourly Price Chart
Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview
