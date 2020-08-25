0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Will Gold Bulls React?
2020-08-24 19:42:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • video of today's webinar posted and ready to go, focusing in on potential for USD support, Gold support and looking at $EURUSD stare down the 1.2000 big fig https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2020/08/25/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-JS-EUR-USD-GBP-USD-AUD-USD-EURUSD-GBPUSD-AUDUSD.html
  • Appetite for risk looks alive and well at the conclusion of Tuesday's trading session. Stocks broadly set to close near intraday highs with the S&P 500, Nasdaq setting new records. Crude oil advanced over 2% and the US Dollar slid 0.25% vs key FX peers $SPX $ES_F $USD $DXY $CL_F https://t.co/GwIVEEoiVK
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.13% France 40: 0.09% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZcFalK8DYR
  • #USD: Last week saw the currency push down to a fresh two-year-low; but sellers weren’t able to hold on to the move as prices quickly jumped back to the 93-handle. Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/x4lRSWTE3H https://t.co/GUBkUF309E
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Daly Speech due at 19:25 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • US Dollar Price Forecast: Did $USD Bears Just Capitulate? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/08/25/US-Dollar-Price-Forecast-JS-Did-USD-Bears-Just-Capitulate.html https://t.co/tVudSqxA5X
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.21% Gold: -0.23% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YFLjfrlb0p
  • The daily US dollar (DXY) is currently treading water ahead of a slew of important data releases and speeches from Fed chair Jerome Powell this week. Get your $USD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/gdojXx7B5B https://t.co/mOuB2k2aYx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.97%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PQNFSdIsS7
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.08% FTSE 100: -0.12% France 40: -0.24% Germany 30: -0.28% Wall Street: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wc5kdRibAQ
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

2020-08-25 20:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Price Action Setups

  • This was a live webinar focusing in on the US Dollar and related currency pairs.
  • While the trend has been fairly clear in USD so far in Q3, more recently that trend has hit turbulence and price action has been showing hints of mean reversion.
  • Has the US Dollar set a short-term bottom? With Jackson Hole coming up later this week, the potential for volatility in the USD is certainly there.
  • This article looks at a variety of candlestick formations to support the analysis: To learn more about technical chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

US Dollar Probes the Lows as Sellers Lose Motivation

Has the US Dollar set an intermediate-term low? Last week saw the currency tip-toe down to a fresh two year low but curiously bears were absent, and the move flailed out as prices simply pushed back up to the 93.00 handle. While US monetary policy, and fiscal policy and, well, pretty much everything else have been working against the US Dollar’s favor, the world’s reserve currency has already lost more than 5% in the past couple of months.

Earlier today I posted an article on that topic, asking whether USD bears capitulated last week when failing to continue the breakdown. While it can often be simple to expect what’s been happening to continue to happen (for trend-side continuation); there’s also a matter of logic to consider when it comes to FX markets, particularly when dealing with one of the most vital currencies in the global financial system.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Because currencies are the base of the financial system – the only way to value currencies is with other currencies. This is different than Gold or Oil or the S&P 500 and pretty much any tradeable non-FX market on Earth. But in currencies, if one currency is going to get weaker it will come due to the strength of others. It’s not possible for every currency on Earth to get stronger or weaker at the same time; even if every large economy is printing cash and diluting the monetary system.

For the US Dollar, which is in every major FX pair, this creates an interesting backdrop where trends in other currencies or markets or economies can help to set strategy; and when we’re at a potential inflection point, such as we are with USD, this can create some interesting strategy ideas. In this webinar, I looked at a few of the more popular markets across the FX-space, and finished with Gold. Below, I look into a few of those markets while providing static charts that were used during this webinar broadcast. And if you’d like to join the next webinar, you’re more than welcome to: The link below will get you signed up for the weekly webinars on Tuesday at 1PM ET.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 01
( 17:09 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Can EUR/USD Take Out 1.2000?

Seemingly related to the USD breakdown conundrum is a related question – can EUR/USD take out the vaulted 1.2000 psychological level? While we can’t rule this out, what we do know is that so far bulls aren’t taking the level lightly, as there’ve been multiple instances of prices turning around when getting within 100 pips of the 1.2000 big fig. I had looked at this scenario earlier in August and it remains of interest today.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Monthly Price Chart

EURUSD Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Can Cable Take Out 1.3200?

Also in that article earlier this month, I had lined up GBP/USD for areas of USD-weakness; and this was largely based off of GBP/USD continuing to show support around the 1.3000-1.3019 area on the chart. That zone has now held five support tests since late-July and, more recently, a series of higher-lows has begun to build in, keeping the door open for bullish potential.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBP/USD on Tradingview

USD/CAD: Short-Term Range, Breakdown Potential

Also of interest on the short side of the US Dollar is USD/CAD. The pair has built-in a type of descending triangle formation with a fairly strong show of support around the 1.3148 level. Resistance has been coming in at a series of lower-highs over the past month and change; and more recently a short-term range has built-in.

This can keep USD/CAD of interest for strategies of USD-weakness: Should the Greenback break down again around the Jackson Hole Symposium, the descending triangle in USD/CAD could be of interest for bearish continuation scenarios.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD/CAD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Harbors Reversal Potential

Back on the long side of the US Dollar, and AUD/USD can remain of interest. I had written about the pair earlier in the month looking for the same. It hasn’t broken down yet; but it also hasn’t broken out, keeping the door open for bearish scenarios in the pair, particularly if there was that item of capitulation in USD last week.

The item of interest in Aussie is the longer-term rising wedge formation that’s faced turbulence since beginning to re-test the .7185-.7250 area on the chart. And given how the hard bearish trend gave way to an aggressive bullish trend in late-March, that interest is driven by the potential for a very volatile reversal scenario.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

AUDUSD AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUD/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.