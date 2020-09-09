USD/CAD Gyrates on BoC Rate Decision

US 105-Day Bills Draw 0.115% Primary Dealers Awarded: 48.0% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 44.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 7.8% B/C Ratio: 3.70

US Equity Update: $DJI +1.71% $SPX +1.88% $NDX +2.58% $RUT +0.91% $VIX -7.50% [Delayed]

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.94% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.85% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.51% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/55shdIkiiS

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.88% US 500: 1.84% Wall Street: 1.61% FTSE 100: 1.55% France 40: 1.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/va7Hd6dJvb

Senator Schumer says the GOP watered down aid package won't move forward tomorrow - BBG

The Nasdaq 100 ($NDX) has put in for its biggest bullish gap since April 11 following its biggest bearish gap since March 18. I see this more as a sign of volatility than conviction in a reversal https://t.co/KhGZDakeAX

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.74% Silver: 0.69% Oil - US Crude: 0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IXUAYzQuyJ

$EURUSD surging back into the 1.18 handle on reports that ECB officials have a rosier economic outlook for the Euro area, which is fueling speculation that there may be a reduced need for more monetary stimulus later this year. https://t.co/lcnDrPaonp

🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09