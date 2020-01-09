We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Support Levels Break as New Year Sell-Off Continues
2020-01-09 12:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz - US Market Open
2020-01-09 14:05:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as GBP/USD Tests Key Support Zone
2020-01-09 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tests for Support as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2020-01-09 06:00:00
S&P 500, Gold and Oil Put In for Enormous Volatility and Short-Term Reversals
2020-01-09 03:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD has come under notable pressure, falling from 1.3087 to lows of 1.3018 following dovish comments by BoE Governor Carney. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/uDqpLRBuvg https://t.co/cxUsYSOp7k
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.27% US 500: 0.53% Wall Street: 0.50% France 40: 0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/n9z0lopBNB
  • several different wave relationships showing up near today's low in $EURUSD - a move above 1.1150 suggests the January mood has changed https://t.co/nj2jeiwTQV
  • US Dollar Charges Higher as GBP/USD Tests Key Support Zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/01/09/us-dollar-charges-higher-as-gbp-usd-tests-key-support-zone-js57-british-pound-to-us-dollar.html https://t.co/hYV7ngLy9O
  • RT @forexflowlive: #Canada November 2019 #building permits -2.4% vs 1% exp, prior -1.5%.: Fwiw. $CAD
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US Initial Jobless Claims Jan 4: 214K (est 220K ; prevR 223K ; prev 222K) US Continuing Claims Jan 9: 1.803M (est 1.72M ; p…
  • RT @zerohedge: Today's central bank speakers: 8:00am: Clarida 9:30am: Kashkari 11:30am: Williams 12:45pm: Barkin 1:20pm: Evans 2pm: Bu…
  • RT @elerianm: Solid jobless claim number--214,00, down 9,000 on the week--that retraces the more concerning rise of a few weeks ago. Anothe…
  • $USD https://t.co/C32juHuRyE
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (JAN 4), Actual: 214k Expected: 221k Previous: 222k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-09
US Dollar Charges Higher as GBP/USD Tests Key Support Zone

US Dollar Charges Higher as GBP/USD Tests Key Support Zone

2020-01-09 13:30:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, GBP/USD Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar has continued to rally to fresh weekly highs, coming in stark contrast to the sell-off that dominated the currency into the 2019 close.
  • GBP/USD is trading lower this morning following some dovish comments from BoE Governor, Mark Carney. GBP/USD remains in a longer-term bull pennant formation with shorter-term support via prior resistance coming in to help hold the lows.
Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 09
( 18:01 GMT )
Join James' Thursday Price Action Webinar.
Trading Price Action
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US Dollar Continues Rally

The US Dollar has continued to rally over the past couple of days, extending a trend that runs in stark contrast to the way the currency closed 2019 trade. While the USD plunged to a fresh five-month-low on the final trading day of last year, an area of support came in to help hold the lows; and after a bit of gyration near that support, buyers have begun to claw back December losses in the currency.

I had looked into this one in Tuesday’s webinar, highlighting a short-term ascending triangle pattern. Such formations will often be approached with the aim of bullish breakouts, owed to the deductive nature of higher-low support coming in along with a horizontal level of resistance, indicating a waning impact from sellers at resistance as buyers get more and more anticipatory of bullish potential. That presented a situation in which long-term support was coupled with a short-term bullish pattern, which would still be considered counter-trend in nature given the veracity of the US Dollar’s Q4 sell-off.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

us dollar four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

The next operative question is generally, where to next? And sitting ahead on the chart is a very obvious zone of resistance that held the highs through multiple tests in December, and this comes in at a level with a bit of historical importance around 97.70. That price was resistance at the 2018 close and held inflections in November and December of that year. In 2019, this level held the highs through a third test in March and, later in the year, became an item of short-term support after the Greenback sell-off had started around the Q4 open.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our fresh Q3 Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

GBP/USD Folds to Support Following Carney Comments

Outgoing BoE Governor Mark Carney offered some comments to markets earlier this morning, with the net impact prodding BoE rate cut odds higher and the British Pound falling in response. This was discussed in detail by our own Justin McQueen in the article, GBP/USD Outlook Breaks Down on Dovish Carney, BoE Rate Cut Odds Jump.

This move-lower continues the short-term pattern of weakness that’s shown in the Pound following the aggressive bullish breakout of December. At this point, the daily chart shows a bull pennant formation, marked by a symmetrical wedge sitting atop that December breakout.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -6% -1%
Weekly 16% -23% -2%
Retail Trader Sentiment in GBPUSD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

gbpusd gbp/usd daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

On a shorter-term basis, this morning’s BoE-fueled sell-off has pushed price action down to a key zone of support. The price of 1.3013, helping to set this morning’s low, was the previous swing high from the month of October; and it couples up with the 1.3000 psychological level to create a zone of interest that’s currently helping to hold support in the pair.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

gbpusd gbp/usd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Breaks Out to Six-Year-Highs, What Next?
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Breaks Out to Six-Year-Highs, What Next?
2020-01-07 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.