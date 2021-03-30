Euro Forecast: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK. EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Delayed Ratification of Recovery Fund to Weigh on EUR
2021-03-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher on Infrastructure Hopes. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-30 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
2021-03-30 09:23:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇪🇸 Business Confidence (MAR) Actual: -3.7 Previous: -6.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Cryptocurrencies pushing higher - Visa adoption news - another crack at ATHs on the cards? #bitcoin #ethereum #cryptocurrency @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/GjvVlTPItn
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Business Confidence (MAR) due at 11:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -6.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Gold bounces off 61.8% Fib retracement ($1,689/oz.) but the move looks weak. #gold #XAUUSD @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/30/Gold-Price-XAUUSD-Slumps-as-US-Treasury-Yields-Hit-a-Fresh-14-Month-High.html https://t.co/AUy6fdujeH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.22%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N2gzXRZr5D
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.82% Gold: -0.94% Oil - US Crude: -1.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/m3L0zAUTmP
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/T5gna4BVXg
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KIV7s2asdC
  • Wrong time I'm afraid. It was at 0930 GMT/1030 BST :-( https://t.co/7ikAMefBZa
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.50% France 40: 0.46% FTSE 100: 0.25% Wall Street: 0.16% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LsZCESYTNf
Euro Forecast: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK. EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

Euro Forecast: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK. EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Euro Outlook:

  • While the major EUR/USD has been steadily declining, it’s been a mixed bag for EUR/CHF and other non-major EUR-crosses.
  • EUR/SEK rates may be benefiting from the seasonal tailwind of Swedish equity dividend season, while EUR/NOK rates may be undercut by stronger energy prices (even after the Suez Canal incident).
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, EUR/CHF has a bearish bias in the near-term.

Non-Major EUR-crosses Favor Risk-On

Much attention in FX markets these days has been revolving around the impact of US Treasury yields on various USD-pairs. And while EUR/USD rates have been steadily declining, the same cannot be said for a slew of other EUR-crosses. Indeed, EUR/CHF rates have been consolidating in a symmetrical triangle for several weeks, while the Nordic crosses are offering disparate outcomes. But a general tone is taking shape: a more risk-on environment may soon emerge.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/NOK RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to March 2021) (CHART 1)

Euro Forecast: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK. EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

One of the more active commodities in the past week has been the price of oil (both brent and crude), largely thanks to the Suez Canal incident. Incidentally, with the Norwegian Krone effectively twice as sensitive to energy prices as the Canadian Dollar (energy is 20% of Norwegian GDP versus 11% of Canadian GDP), a pair like EUR/NOK has been pulled lower. Price action has not offered much clarity in recent weeks after trading into (and through) the vertex of the symmetrical triangle formed by the rising trendline from the January 2013/July 2019 lows and the March 2020/January 2021 highs.

EUR/NOK rates recently treated the rising trendline from the January 2013/July 2019 lows as resistance, and the pair finds itself hugging the downtrend from the March 2020/January 2021 highs again. If symmetrical triangles are neutral patterns, then technically speaking, we’re in bearish breakout territory. Bearish momentum continues to improve, with daily Slow Stochastics breaking through their median line and racing towards oversold territory and daily MACD turning lower anew below its signal line. EUR/NOK rates are below their daily EMA envelope, which has aligned in bearish sequential order.

But the lack of follow-through is somewhat concerning, which is why a more decisive break below the yearly low established at 10.0032 would be the necessary trigger before a bearish directional move is likely to succeed.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/SEK RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to March 2021) (CHART 2)

Euro Forecast: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK. EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

EUR/SEK rates have traded higher through range resistance dating back to late-December 2020, although there is a case to be made that said resistance was actually established when July 2020 low formed. Coupled with the breakout above the March 1 bearish piercing candle, EUR/SEK rates appear to have made a decisive pivot away from the March and October 2020 downtrend. Furthermore, bullish momentum is improving, with daily MACD rising above its signal line and daily Slow Stochastics rising into overbought territory.

But it’s difficult to ignore the potential seasonal impact that the Swedish equity dividend season is having on the pair. From 2010 to 2019 (ignoring the 2020 pandemic data), EUR/SEK rose approximately +2.2% during the period from the end of March to the end of May. If we’re entering a period of normalcy post-pandemic, then EUR/SEK rates may have a bit of a cushion underneath them for the foreseeable future; a return to the rising trendline from the January 2013/July 2019 lows is possible (closer to 10.4000).

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

EUR/CHF RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to March 2021) (CHART 3)

Euro Forecast: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK. EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

EUR/CHF rates have been consolidating since we last checked in at the end of February, when it was noted that “in context of the break of the downtrend from the April 2018 and May 2019 highs, it appears that we have another piece of evidence suggesting a bottoming effort is taking place. EUR/CHF rates may soon find resistance in the 1.1077/1.1106 area, a cluster of Fibonacci retracements dating back to the post-EUR/CHF floor highs.”

The passing of time has yielded the clarity of a symmetrical triangle having formed in recent weeks around the aforementioned Fibonacci retracements. While more patience is required, in context of the preceding move, traders may want to keep an eye on potential bullish resolution in EUR/CHF rates.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/CHF Rate Forecast (March 30, 2021) (Chart 4)

Euro Forecast: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK. EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 52.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.82% lower than yesterday and 10.37% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.83% lower than yesterday and 12.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Down as Block Trade Drama Boosts US Dollar
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Down as Block Trade Drama Boosts US Dollar
2021-03-29 07:02:00
S&P 500 May Face Volatility Into Quarter End, But Momentum Favors Upside
S&P 500 May Face Volatility Into Quarter End, But Momentum Favors Upside
2021-03-28 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Bearish
EUR/NOK
EUR/SEK