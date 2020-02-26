We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
2020-02-26 14:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds After Filling Price Gap from 2017
2020-02-26 01:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Creeping Higher Ahead of Brexit Talks
2020-02-26 09:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Crude Oil Edges Back Under $50 as Markets Fret Viral Demand HIt
2020-02-26 07:07:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Crude Oil Edges Back Under $50 as Markets Fret Viral Demand HIt
2020-02-26 07:07:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open

2020-02-26 14:20:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/ZAR Analysis

EUR: The Euro held up relatively well despite the rising spread of the coronavirus, which has impacted parts of Italy. Factors behind the resilient currency can be attributed to an unwind of carry trades, given the Eurozone negative rates. That said, with a lack of positive newsflow out of the Eurozone, EUR/USD has failed to make a firm break above the psychological 1.09 barrier.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 6% -11%
Weekly -20% -5% -16%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

ZAR: Today’s budget by the South African Finance Minister painted yet another gloomy picture for the South African economy, where the budget deficit for 2020 had been forecast to rise to a three decade, while GDP expectations has been slashed to 0.9%. However, with markets already anticipating a weak budget report, the ZAR firmed in response. Although, with Moody’s due to report on South Africa’s sovereign rating on March 27th, any reaction to the budget will likely be key for dictating price action in the Rand. Alongside this, despite the deep in USD/ZAR, the outlook remains higher amid the potential spill-over effects from the coronavirus spread. Reminder, Moody’s are the last rating agency to have South Africa’s sovereign rating in investment grade. As such, a decision to downgrade would place South Africa on junk status and thus spark outflows with IMF estimating around ZAR 17bln

AUD: Fresh multi-year lows for the Australian Dollar, which continues its descent to the low 0.65s. As risk appetite remains cautious and with domestic data showing little signs of encouragement, the rising threat that the RBA could reach the effective lower bound in 2020 sees the AUD underperform.

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (26/02/20)

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. US Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CHF Points Lower, AUD/USD Nears 11 Years Low” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
  2. USD/ZAR – US Dollar Nearing Important Test Against SA Rand” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. USD/MXN - Mexican Peso at Risk vs US Dollar, Peso Bulls Near Record” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

