We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bull Flag Formation in Focus as RSI Tracks Bullish Trend
2020-06-23 03:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
2020-06-23 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Before Key Brexit Date: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both #forex or #stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/XOSY3NvXRZ https://t.co/oJuSTonGIz
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model applied to US-Mexico relations and how it impacts #USDMXN: Mexican Peso Outlook at the Mercy of US Economic Trends https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/06/23/Mexican-Peso-Outlook-at-the-Mercy-of-US-Economic-Trends.html
  • Indonesia's Minister of Finance Indrawati: Indonesia not aiming for specific #Rupiah level, aiming for stability with flexibility in IDR -BBG $USDIDR
  • The S&P 500 trades back above the 3,100-price level as stocks continue to trend higher. Get your S&P500 market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/zLDGwWn3cW https://t.co/V60WbLZRnc
  • My trading video for today focuses on the Dollar's breakout faltering, the reversal on the China trade deal news and risk trends struggling: "Dollar's Breakout Collapses, Nasdaq Hits Record High as General Risk Flounders" https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/06/23/Dollars-Breakout-Collapses-Nasdaq-Hits-Record-High-as-General-Risk-Flounders.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uEQ52ulqhU
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vUOglK37IZ
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.93% France 40: 0.92% FTSE 100: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.33% US 500: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7IAnlRtbfg
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Talk of $1 trillion infrastructure package fuels growth-sensitive #Copper as it surges to pre-crisis levels #Silver price…
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/Rn7emlVGJP
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger

2020-06-23 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold, XAU/USD, Crude Oil, Trade War Fears - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices rally amid depreciation in the US Dollar
  • Crude oil rises with sentiment despite trade war woes
  • Both assets exhibit bearish technical warning signs

Anti-fiat gold prices rallied over the past 24 hours as the haven-oriented US Dollar broadly depreciated. Longer-dated Treasury yields (10Y & 30Y) averaged little changed, meaning the focus for XAU/USD was on the counter currency. Risk appetite improved, pushing S&P 500 futures to erase losses seen during the Asia Pacific and European sessions. Growth-linked crude oil prices closed beyond a 3-month high.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Wall Street benchmark stock indexes averaged +0.78% as investors shrugged off rising cases of Covid-19 locally and externally. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said that the virus was spreading ‘at an unacceptable rate’, adding that he may pause or reverse the state’s reopening process. Investors may have cheered commentary from President Donald Trump who mentioned that he supports another round of stimulus checks.

During Tuesday’s Asia Pacific trading session, risk appetite danced as US-China trade war fears waxed and waned. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro pulled a 180, walking back on an initial statement that seemed to point to a breakdown in the phase-one trade agreement. Crude oil prices temporarily dropped before reversing course and netting little changed.

Heading into European hours, futures tracking Wall Street indexes are little changed, hinting towards a neutral session for general market mood. Upcoming Markit PMI statistics from Germany, the Eurozone and the US are due. Data out of the world’s largest economy has been tending to outperform relative to economists’ expectations. More of the same could boost equities and crude oil. Gold could remain in range-bound trade.

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold has closed above the key resistance range between 1730 – 1747 on the daily chart below. Yet, confirmation of a breakout is lacking at this point. Immediate resistance sits above at 1765 as the upper shadow of May 18. Furthermore, negative RSI divergence warns that upside momentum is fading. This could precede a turn lower towards support at 1703.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 12% 7%
Weekly 8% 25% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices close above resistance at 40.42. Mush like with XAU/USD, negative RSI divergence is present here which could foreshadow a turning point ahead. That may place the focus on rising support from April – red line on the daily chart below. A drop through this trend line exposes key support at 34.63. Otherwise, further gains may see prices test resistance at 43.87.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -2% -5%
Weekly -28% 21% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD, APAC Stocks May Rise. Will Geopolitics Undercut Gains?
AUD/USD, APAC Stocks May Rise. Will Geopolitics Undercut Gains?
2020-06-22 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up with Stocks But Covid-19 Fears May Cap Gains
Crude Oil Prices Up with Stocks But Covid-19 Fears May Cap Gains
2020-06-22 06:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade War Cools, Fed-Speak Eyed
Gold Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade War Cools, Fed-Speak Eyed
2020-06-19 06:00:00
USD Up After BoE, Jobless Claims. AUD May Fall on China-Hong Kong Risks
USD Up After BoE, Jobless Claims. AUD May Fall on China-Hong Kong Risks
2020-06-18 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.