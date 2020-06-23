We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bull Flag Formation in Focus as RSI Tracks Bullish Trend
2020-06-23 03:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro’s 180
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
2020-06-23 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Before Key Brexit Date: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.93% France 40: 0.92% FTSE 100: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.33% US 500: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7IAnlRtbfg
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Talk of $1 trillion infrastructure package fuels growth-sensitive #Copper as it surges to pre-crisis levels #Silver price…
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/Rn7emlVGJP
  • The return of risk-aversion has seen the #ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 slice through their respective 12-week uptrends, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falls just shy of the 200-day moving average. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/2AQlVLVL3B https://t.co/uM82W1kOG8
  • Everything you need to know about the 180 in #TradeWar fears over the past few hours with Peter Navarro and why markets danced 👇 #SP500 #DowJones #NASDAQ $AUDUSD #USD #Yen https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/23/Dow-Jones-SP-500-AUDUSD-Trade-Wars-Still-Matter-Navarros-180.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/OePKf9biTd
  • British Pound Outlook Before Key #Brexit Date: #GBPUSD, #GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/06/23/British-Pound-Outlook-Before-Key-Brexit-Date-GBPUSD-GBPNZD-GBPCAD.html
  • The Indian Rupee eyes escalating China-India tensions along a disputed border. USD/INR cleared key resistance, opening the door to further gains. Will the Nifty 50 fall? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri and @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/QVTRz52Z8r https://t.co/UMXHutFDu6
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.27% Gold: -0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AOSucdIyTj
  • Wow, even the President felt it necessary to reassure after Navarro's remarks. Either this was a strategy to unsettle Chinese leadership or Navarro really stepped in it... https://t.co/FUmesXX15m
  • RT @DanielGMoss: And just like that we are back to where we started.... $AUDUSD pegging back lost ground alongside #SP500 futures $USD…
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro’s 180

Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro’s 180

2020-06-23 02:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, AUD/USD, Peter Navarro, Trade Wars - Talking Points

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 futures, AUD/USD sink on initial fears of trade deal breakdown
  • Peter Navarro pulls 180, Donald Trump clarifies the phase-one trade deal is intact
  • What is the technical road ahead for Dow Jones futures and the Australian Dollar?

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures initially turned sharply lower in morning Tuesday Asia trade as risk aversion engulfed financial markets. In an interview with Fox News, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said that the trade deal with China is “over”. Mr Navarro linked the nation’s position over the latter’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, something that President Donald Trump has widely condemned.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollars at first declined as Dow Jones futures at one point slipped over 1.4 percent. This is as the haven-oriented US Dollar and anti-risk Japanese Yen capitalized on traders shifting to prioritizing liquidity over seeking returns. Growth-linked crude oil prices also followed lower as anti-fiat gold prices traded sideways as Treasury yields declined but the USD gained.

US-China tensions were souring prior to this headline, particularly over Beijing’s seemingly tighter grip over Hong Kong. Fears of a breakdown in the phase-one trade deal may raise the risk of tit-for-tat tariff escalation between the two. This would consequentially add further uncertainty to the outlook for global growth.

Peter Navarro Makes a 180, Donald Trump Clarifies

However, about half an hour later, Peter Navarro walked back on his initial statement. He clarified, saying that the comment on China was ‘taken wildly out of context’. His initial points were ‘not about the phase-one deal, which remains in place’. Moreover, we said hat he was speaking about the lack of trust the US has with China. Risk appetite recovered, reversing most of the price action seen in the assets mentioned above.

President Donald Trump then clarified further that the trade deal is ‘fully intact’, erasing fears of a breakdown as sentiment fully recovered (at the time of writing).

S&P 500 Futures, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Japanese Yen Reaction to Navarro Comments

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro’s 180

Chart Created in TradingView

-Chart Courtesy of Analyst Daniel Moss, Follow Him on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures remain in a consolidative setting after prices first topped at the 27312 – 27624 inflection area, and then bounced off the 24507 – 24792 zone on the daily chart below. Prices are now testing the 20-day moving average and a confirmed downside close with follow-through could raise the risk of a broader reversal. That may place the focus on immediate support.

Wall Street BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% -1% -8%
Weekly -13% 1% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Futures - Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro’s 180

Chart Created in TradingView

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar continues to trade sideways as AUD/USD pressures key rising support from March’s bottom. The 20-day moving average is holding up here as well and a push above 0.7032 exposes the 0.7064 – 0.7082 resistance range. Key support sits below at 0.6777 – 0.6840. A drop through the latter may open the door to a broader reversal.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 3% -1%
Weekly -2% 1% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro’s 180

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper, Silver Poised to Move Higher as Market Dismisses Virus Concerns
Copper, Silver Poised to Move Higher as Market Dismisses Virus Concerns
2020-06-23 04:00:00
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
2020-06-23 01:00:00
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-22 21:35:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Jump, US Dollar & VIX Peel Back
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Jump, US Dollar & VIX Peel Back
2020-06-22 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.