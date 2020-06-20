We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Selloff or Consolidation?
2020-06-19 09:30:00
EUR/USD May Break Down Despite Record 1.3 Trillion in ECB Cash
2020-06-19 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80.
2020-06-19 17:23:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-20 02:34:00
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range?
2020-06-20 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
2020-06-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, GBP/USD & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-19 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Treading on Support, UK Retail Sales Beat Lowly Expectations
2020-06-19 08:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/30DMbSZ8rt
  • The return of risk-aversion has seen the #ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 slice through their respective 12-week uptrends, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falls just shy of the 200-day moving average. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/2AQlVLVL3B https://t.co/9ELRnYUpYm
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here:https://t.co/iDva5wInvY https://t.co/iXCqirgYD6
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $USD's tentative recovery may continue into the upcoming week #FOMC dovish outlook fueled the recent appreciation in the…
  • $USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/LWwt88NO4C
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/NT6UqPC8d5
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/vpO2FA819G
  • The clouds are collecting on the horizon between signs of speculative excess, a pandemic second wave and extended recession. My trading video for next week: 'Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and #Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/06/20/Apple-Closures-Send-Dow-SP-500-Lower-and-Dollar-Dons-Safe-Haven-Suit.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/8yBlhEAsQs
  • The return of risk-aversion has seen the #ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 slice through their respective 12-week uptrends, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falls just shy of the 200-day moving average. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/2AQlVLVL3B https://t.co/vVddogVRhH
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/u59zmjE8b3 https://t.co/lTHsKdFRlb
Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range?

Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range?

2020-06-20 13:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold Fundamental Outlook: Neutral

At the end of May, I highlighted that gold prices were struggling to gain further upside momentum since XAU/USD bottomed in late Match. Since then, the anti-fiat yellow metal has remained largely in directionless trade. The fundamental forces driving bullion are a careful balance between the direction of the US Dollar and Treasury yields. This narrative has not materially changed since.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 24
( 00:06 GMT )
How can trader positioning impact gold?
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

In recent days, the haven-linked USD has been gaining lost ground as the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite wandered off their uptrends after this month’s Federal Reserve rate decision. A combination of cautious commentary from Chair Jerome Powell about the economic outlook and rising cases of the coronavirus spooked markets. This also resulted in yields on longer-dated Treasuries pulling back – see chart.

In an environment where the US Dollar is rising and local bond yields are falling, gold can struggle to find direction in the near term. Down the road however, depressed borrowing costs, as central banks refrain from raising rates too soon, can work in XAU/USD’s favor. Still, the risk for the yellow metal remains a swift resurgence in volatility that boosts demand for liquidity, as with what happened during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Discover your trading personality to help find forms of analyzing financial markets

Gold Fundamental Drivers – Daily Chart

Gold price chart

Gold Chart Created in TradingView

*Majors-based USD index averages it against: EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD

Economic Event Risk – Second Coronavirus Wave, US Data, IMF

With that in mind, what are some risks in store ahead? As mentioned earlier, virus cases have been rising with hotspots seen in China’s capital, Beijing, Brazil, India and also the United States. If governments reverse course on lockdown easing to protect their citizens, that would almost certainly prolong what is expected to be the world’s largest contraction in GDP since World War 2 – according to the World Bank.

If this induces sharp selling pressure in equities, raising the premium for liquidity, then gold may reverse course. Focusing on US data, Markit PMI (services & manufacturing), durable goods orders, personal spending and University of Michigan Sentiment are due throughout the week. Data has been tending to materially outperform relative to economists’ expectations, opening the door to further upside surprises.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

If stocks rise on a slew of rosy US data, the haven USD could fall as demand for safety weakens. But, this may also raise yields on longer-dated Treasuries. As such, these two forces working in tandem could leave the yellow metal struggling to find direction once more. Meanwhile, growth in the Fed’s balance continues to slow. In fact, it shrank over 1% last week.

This could mean that the extraordinary amount of liquidity deployed during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak is fading. For global equities, that could mean an increasingly challenging path to new highs. Or in other words, diminishing the scope for more USD weakness (gold negative). The International Monetary Fund is going to update 2020 growth prospects ahead and those may paint a still-dismal picture.

Absent a shock that sinks equities, it seems that gold prices could continue to struggle in directionless trade. As such, this makes for another neutral call for the fundamental outlook.

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Resurgence May Continue As Fed Balance Sheet Contracts
US Dollar Resurgence May Continue As Fed Balance Sheet Contracts
2020-06-20 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Concerns of Second Covid-19 Outbreak
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Concerns of Second Covid-19 Outbreak
2020-06-19 19:00:00
Weekly Australian Dollar Forecast: Continuing to Track Broad Risk Appetite
Weekly Australian Dollar Forecast: Continuing to Track Broad Risk Appetite
2020-06-15 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.