EUR/CAD – Stick to Trading a Solid Range: Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-02 08:00:00
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
2022-07-02 13:30:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-02 19:30:00
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: New Quarter Carries Over GBP Pressures
2022-07-01 07:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
2022-07-03 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
More View more
EUR/CAD – Stick to Trading a Solid Range: Top Trading Opportunities

EUR/CAD – Stick to Trading a Solid Range: Top Trading Opportunities

Nick Cawley, Strategist

‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’

A lot of traders look for breakouts and sharp moves to boost their P&L, and in a lot of cases make a great success of this. However, trading defined ranges can potentially offer more than one opportunity when looking at different assets, and when you have strong levels of support and resistance your chances of trading profitably can actually increase as you may have the opportunity to both buy and sell your asset as it touches both support and resistance. When range trading you are also aware of when not to trade, especially if price action is gathered around the center of the range. Sometimes when there is unexpected news on an asset class, traders may jump on the trade, but if this asset is in the middle of a trading range it may be prudent to see if either support or resistance is tested before making a trading decision.

EUR/CAD Daily Price Chart

EUR/CAD – Stick to Trading a Solid Range: Top Trading Opportunities

Chart via ProReal Time

One pair that looks as if it has set a solid trading range over the last two-and-a-half months is EUR/CAD. Both support and resistance have been tested and held on multiple occasions since the range formed with reactions from these levels also being reasonably quick. Both support and resistance levels can be used by traders to help set invalidation levels with the four-point trading range allowing a slightly more flexible approach when setting stop losses. Both the Canadian dollar and the Euro are likely to be volatile over the coming months as both sides look to re-set monetary policy to fight off inflation and this may provide further opportunities to test the current range.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY Forecast - Bullish on Monetary Policy Disparity: Top Trading Opportunities
AUD/JPY Forecast - Bullish on Monetary Policy Disparity: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 20:00:00
Bullish Japanese Yen - Peak Rates and Oil to Benefit Battered JPY: Top Trading Opportunities
Bullish Japanese Yen - Peak Rates and Oil to Benefit Battered JPY: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 16:00:00
Short USDJPY on Risk Trends, Long EURUSD on Rates: Top Trading Opportunities
Short USDJPY on Risk Trends, Long EURUSD on Rates: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 14:00:00
Staying Bearish on Stocks: Top Trading Opportunities
Staying Bearish on Stocks: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 10:00:00
Advertisement