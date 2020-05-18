US Dollar on Offense? SGD, IDR, PHP, MYR Fundamental Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Powell Testimony, FOMC & ECB Minutes: Covid-19 in Focus
2020-05-18 01:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit One-Month Highs On Economic Re-Start Hopes
2020-05-18 06:17:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-17 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-16 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit One-Month Highs On Economic Re-Start Hopes
2020-05-18 06:17:00
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2020-05-18 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure, EU-UK Trade Talks Need a Reboot
2020-05-18 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Powell Testimony, FOMC & ECB Minutes: Covid-19 in Focus
2020-05-18 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Back to Crucial USD Range After Downside Break
2020-05-18 03:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Powell Testimony, FOMC & ECB Minutes: Covid-19 in Focus
2020-05-18 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Huawei states that they see no immediate solution to US chip restriction
  • US Dollar Technical Analysis: Long-Term Uptrend Back in Play? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/05/17/US-Dollar-Technical-Analysis-Long-Term-Uptrend-Back-in-Play.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USD #Dollar #technicalanalysis https://t.co/2L6aQv6cmy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ksqPEsZCgo
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/e3l5f7dMt7
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 5.14% Silver: 3.98% Gold: 1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sJ8c9IrLIX
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/v5iSm8DOGy
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/ZhQlXhckIU
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 4:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/TMy6ga0lcR
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.20% France 40: 1.86% FTSE 100: 1.73% Wall Street: 0.84% US 500: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/73CeR6ph2X
  • S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks May Fall if H&S Pattern Holds - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/spx500/2020/05/18/SP-500-Technical-Analysis-US-Stocks-May-Fall-if-HS-Pattern-Holds.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #SPX #SP500 #technicalanalysis https://t.co/IP0zyae71Y
US Dollar on Offense? SGD, IDR, PHP, MYR Fundamental Outlook

US Dollar on Offense? SGD, IDR, PHP, MYR Fundamental Outlook

2020-05-18 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso – Talking Points

  • US Dollar gained against its ASEAN FX counterparts last week
  • For further gains, FOMC minutes and US-China tensions eyed
  • Downside risks include Fed balance sheet and fiscal stimulus
  • Bank of Indonesia may cut rates, reiterate intervention efforts

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The US Dollar made upside progress last week against most of its ASEAN counterparts such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. From a technical standpoint, there could be room for further near term gains yet. A notable exception was the Indonesian Rupiah, which managed to find some traction against the Greenback.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar?
Get My Guide

The focus for USD against some of its Southeast Asia peers remained on broader market sentiment instead of regional factors – as anticipated. In that regard, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM) fell alongside the S&P 500. A couple of factors behind the souring in market mood seemed to have been Fed Chair Jerome Powell undermining negative rate bets as central bankers also casted doubt over the uncertainty to growth.

Meanwhile the Bank of Indonesia expressed its view on the exchange rate, mentioning that it sees the Rupiah as undervalued. The central bank reiterated on efforts to intervene in its currency. Yet at the same time, investors may view more aggressive efforts with greater scrutiny should capital outflow risks increase. For now, it seem IDR was able to find support behind the Bank of Indonesia’s effort.

Last Week’s US Dollar Performance

US Dollar on Offense? SGD, IDR, PHP, MYR Fundamental Outlook

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

External Event Risk – FOMC Minutes, Jerome Powell, US-China Tensions, US Fiscal Stimulus

In the week ahead, more updates are due from the central bank of the world’s largest economy. The FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday could expand upon some of the uncertainties that policymakers are anticipating in the medium term. Chair Jerome Powell will also be speaking and he may reiterate recent cautious commentary as nations look to gradually ease lockdown measures.

Meanwhile in the background, US-China tensions seem to be simmering. Last week President Donald Trump showed hesitation to speak to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. He threw around ideas of cutting ties with China as the latter urged the US to pushback on its ‘cold-war mentality’. This comes as the White House looks into how China handled the outbreak of Covid-19. If trade war fears are reignited, that could sour sentiment.

Jobless claims from the US are expected to rise about 2.5 million, and while that may be priced in, it may increasingly dent overall consumption. This is the largest segment of GDP and retail sales plunged in April by a record while also missing expectations. Aiding to support sentiment was the Fed initiating purchasing corporate debt, resulting in the fastest increase in its balance sheet in over 3 weeks.

Further certainty about additional local fiscal measures may also provide relief for nervous investors. While Republicans have voiced doubt over the viability of the Democratic-proposed US$3 trillion package, House Speak Nancy Pelosi said she is open for negotiations. On balance, this could be pointing for what may be a mixed week for the US Dollar as it inversely follows the EEM in relation to ASEAN currencies.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

ASEAN Event Risk – Bank of Indonesia, Singapore GDP May Cross the Wires

Focusing on ASEAN-specific event risk, the Bank of Indonesia monetary policy announcement is due on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to reduce the 7-day reverse repo rate by 25-basis points to 4.25% from 4.50%. Should the Bank of Indonesia continue stressing the need for FX intervention, the Rupiah could hold its ground. There may also be a chance Singapore releases the finalized reading on first-quarter GDP. The window is 5/19 – 5/26. But, USD/SGD could focus on broader market sentiment down the road.

What are some unique aspects of trading forex?

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus MSCI Emerging Markets Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar on Offense? SGD, IDR, PHP, MYR Fundamental Outlook

Chart Created Using TradingView

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Rise on Powell Testimony, FOMC & ECB Minutes: Covid-19 in Focus
US Dollar May Rise on Powell Testimony, FOMC & ECB Minutes: Covid-19 in Focus
2020-05-18 01:00:00
The Financial & Trading Skills Index
The Financial & Trading Skills Index
2020-05-15 21:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.