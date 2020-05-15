Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Recover from Breakdown, Event Risk Heavy Into Friday
2020-05-15 03:58:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-15 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
2020-05-15 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Beginning? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-14 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level
2020-05-14 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Drop to April Low?
2020-05-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface
2020-05-15 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Tests for Higher Low
2020-05-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Special) The #HangSeng could struggle if US-China trade tensions resurface, denting Hong Kong’s economy amid the #coronavirus. Such an outcome could boost the anti-risk Japanese #Yen #JPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/05/15/Hang-Seng-May-Struggle-as-Yen-Gains-if-US-China-Tensions-Resurface.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Mr0WtbmUQQ
  • Natural gas prices have traded higher with other growth-correlated assets since early April, despite the clear threat of a deep global recession. Get your natural gas market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/iJ8i5SDvxu https://t.co/ol5vD6QzU7
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: -0.16% Dow Jones: -0.16% NASDAQ 100: -0.04% (delayed) - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.49% Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/f2aUoPIvgr
  • The Indian Rupee may struggle against the US Dollar as local credit spreads widen and the country struggles with the coronavirus outbreak. Will $USDINR exit its consolidative state? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/iO7b88wlXw https://t.co/uzCYShb14W
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NjPS9BNqQc
  • That Chinese retail sales is under-pacing industrial activity I think is telling for what may come elsewhere as economies open up. US GDP is 2/3 consumption and relies less on manufacturing. A prolonged slump in this area may have longer term consequences on growth https://t.co/BWVgCxPi3n
  • 🇨🇳 Unemployment Rate Actual: 5.8% Previous: 5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Huh, Chinese industrial output shows first gain this year since the #coronavirus outbreak... y/y 3.0%, est: 1.5%
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Production YoY Actual: 3.9% Expected: 1.5% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface

Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface

2020-05-15 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Hang Seng, Japanese Yen, Hong Kong, US-China Trade War – Talking Points

  • Hang Seng may struggle if US-China trade tensions heat up
  • The White House is eyeing Chinese stocks trading on NYSE
  • The anti-risk Japanese Yen could appreciate in this scenario

Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index - the Hang Seng - could struggle to find meaningful upside momentum should trade tensions between the United States and China sour amid the coronavirus outbreak. That could in-turn offer the anti-risk Japanese Yen momentum against some of its major peers such as the US Dollar, Australian Dollar, British Pound and Euro.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

On the chart below, the Hang Seng index can be seen gradually following a deterioration in local growth which has been closely aligning with the downward trajectory of global manufacturing PMI since 2018. As a result, the financial hub of Asia is poised to see GDP shrink -8.9% y/y in the first quarter. That is the worst decline on record and closely follows what economies have been experiencing across the globe.

China is by far Hong Kong’s largest trading partner, about 55.3% of local exports traveled to the world’s second-largest economy last year. While China has been appearing to recover somewhat nimbly from the pandemic, an escalation in trade tensions with the US could bring back the economic consequences of tariffs the world saw in the lead up to the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump has made it clear his disdain for China’s handling of the coronavirus. While there has been some back and forth in brief talks between officials, Trump expressed his hesitation to talk with China’s President Xi Jinping over the past 24 hours. This is as the White House is ‘looking at’ Chinese companies trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hang Seng, Hong Kong GDP, Global Manufacturing PMI

Since 2018 – when the Hang Seng topped – my majors-based Japanese index can be seen gradually appreciating. The index averages the Yen’s performance against some of its major counterparts such as the US Dollar, Australian Dollar, British Pound and Euro. If the Hang Seng sees selling pressure resume course, which may also follow a global deterioration in market mood, then the JPY could see gains pick up pace.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the Japanese Yen?
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Versus Hang Seng – Weekly Chart

Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface

Hang Seng Chart Created in TradingView

Hang Seng Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the Hang Seng recently adhered to the falling trend line from the beginning of 2020. This follows a rejection of resistance which seems to be a range established between 24657 to 24899. That has placed the focus on immediate support at 23483. A break under the latter could open the door to revisiting March’s bottom. The latter also closely aligns with lows from December 2016.

Discover your trading personality to help find forms of analyzing financial markets

Hang Seng Daily Chart

Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
The Financial & Trading Skills Index
The Financial & Trading Skills Index
2020-05-13 05:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?
2020-05-13 03:00:00
Indian Rupee May Struggle as USD/INR Wobbles, Credit Spreads Widen
Indian Rupee May Struggle as USD/INR Wobbles, Credit Spreads Widen
2020-05-12 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Hong Kong HS50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.