Mexican Peso Falls as Turkish Lira Crisis Saps EMFX Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Still Vulnerable amid Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-18 22:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-18 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds
2021-11-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
2021-11-18 02:00:00
More View more
Mexican Peso Falls as Turkish Lira Crisis Saps EMFX Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes Resistance

Mexican Peso Falls as Turkish Lira Crisis Saps EMFX Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes Resistance

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

MEXICAN PESO AND TURKISH LIRA OUTLOOK:

  • Mexican Peso weakens as EMFX retreats amid a large sell-off in the Turkish Lira
  • USD/TRY briefly jumps to an all-time high after TCMB cuts rates for the third time in a row to stimulate the economy despite rampant inflation
  • The Turkish Lira crisis may weigh on EMFX through the sentiment channel, but it is unlikely to be a major source of weakness

Most read: Why Most Traders Fail and How to Increase Trading Success

The Mexican peso has suffered heavy losses since last week, as sentiment towards riskier currencies has soured amid broad-based dollar (USD) strength, triggered by expectations that the Federal Reserve may withdraw accommodation faster than expected to combat elevated price pressures. During this time, USD/MXN has risen from a low of 20.25 to a high of 20.89 this Thursday, before settling around 20.78.

U.S. monetary policy repricing, which lifted Treasury yields across the curve, has certainly been a headwind for EMFX, but it hasn’t been the only negative variable. In some cases, idiosyncratic factors have exacerbated underperformance.

For example, the Turkish lira (TRY) has plunged about 15% against the greenback since the beginning of the month, but the sharp depreciation is a self-inflicted wound by the government rather than an external shock. In recent months, President Tayyip Erdogan has exerted extreme pressure on the country’s central bank (TCMB) to inject stimulus to spur economic growth, despite rampant inflation, currently approaching 20% y/y. Cornered, the TCMB has reduced borrowing costs at its last three meetings, with today's cut bringing the key rate to 15% from 16% previously. Following this policy move, USD/TRY briefly shot up to 11.35 this morning, an all-time high.

The easing bias adopted by TCMB may aggravate Turkey’s currency crisis in the near term, sparking volatility and dragging EMFX through the sentiment channel at an already difficult time for the group that must cope with rising yields in the United States. Contagion, however, is not likely to be extreme as the TRY’s decline is driven by very specific circumstances that are not present elsewhere.

As for the Mexican peso, the outlook for the Latin America currency is becoming less benign. Although its carry attractiveness reinforced by Banxico's tightening cycle may serve as a cushion to limit outflows, US monetary policy dynamics and the fragile market mood may limit any major appreciation attempt. For this reason, USD/MXN may be slightly biased to the upside in the near term. That said, traders should exercise caution, especially next week, when liquidity will bethin due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. At times, lower liquidity environments can give way to erratic fluctuations and amplify movements in financial assets.

From a technical standpoint, USD/MXN has been moving within the confines of an ascending channel since early June, setting higher lows and higher highs sequentially, a sign that the trend points upwards.After the recent rally, price is approaching the channel’s upper boundary and the November high near 20.95/21.00, an area that can be considered resistance. If the bulls manage to clear this barrier, traders should prepare for a possible rally towards the 2021 high at 21.64.

Alternatively, if buying impetus fades and USD/MXN pivots lower, sellers could push the pair towards support at 20.50, but if this floor fails hold, the 200-day average near 20.20 would become the next immediate downside focus.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

Mexican Peso Falls as Turkish Lira Crisis Saps EMFX Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes Resistance

USD/MXN Chart prepared in TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

U.S. Stocks Fall on Risk-Off Mood; Russell 2000 Dives as Small Caps Take a Tumble
U.S. Stocks Fall on Risk-Off Mood; Russell 2000 Dives as Small Caps Take a Tumble
2021-11-17 22:00:00
S&P 500 Flirts with Record Close as Consumer Strength Boosts Confidence in the Economy
S&P 500 Flirts with Record Close as Consumer Strength Boosts Confidence in the Economy
2021-11-16 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Dives as Supercharged Inflation Lifts Yields and Dents Sentiment
Nasdaq 100 Dives as Supercharged Inflation Lifts Yields and Dents Sentiment
2021-11-10 22:00:00
S&P 500 Falls from Record High Ahead of US CPI Data; PayPal Sinks on Weak Guidance
S&P 500 Falls from Record High Ahead of US CPI Data; PayPal Sinks on Weak Guidance
2021-11-09 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/TRY
USD/MXN