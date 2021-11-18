Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Canadian Dollar Down on CPI and Yields as Risk Turns Off. Will USD/CAD Keep Rising?
2021-11-18 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-17 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Builds a Bear Flag at a Big Resistance Level
2021-11-17 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
2021-11-18 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
More View more
Breaking news

Turkish Central Bank Cuts Repo Rate, Signals More Cuts in December

Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile

Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile

Richard Snow, Analyst

USD/TRY Back to Highs on Mention of Further Potential Cuts

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) cut rates by 100 basis points and leaves the door open for further easing in December.

Advertisement

Immediate response saw the Lira trade at recent lows despite a modest pullback leading up to the announcement.

USD/TRY 5 Minute Chart

Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Stay up to date with breaking news with DailyFX’s real time news feed

Turkish Lira Under Strain as one of the Worst Performing EM Currencies

The Turkish Lira surrendered more than 9% over the last three days in anticipation of the rate announcement which would suggest a rate cut has already been priced in by the market.

USD/TRY Daily Chart

Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Turkish Dilemma

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is currently dealing with inflationary pressures pushing 20%, as per the latest CPI (YoY) figure of 19.89%, well above the 5% target. Traditionally, monetary policy would favor a rate hike in an attempt to rein in inflation but a hike would in turn place more of a burden on the Turkish government to service USD and EUR denominated debts - which have reportedly increased over the short- term. For more on this, read the full report here.

Turkey’s Inflation Data 2021

Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile

Source: Tradingeconomics, Turkish Statistical Institute

More on the Emerging Market Front

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has its latest policy rate decision due at 13:00 GMT

Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
Copper Declines on Continued US Dollar Strength, Key Support Eyed
Copper Declines on Continued US Dollar Strength, Key Support Eyed
2021-11-17 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/TRY