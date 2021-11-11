USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
2021-11-11 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Failed Test of October High
2021-11-11 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-10 20:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Underway– XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-11 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
2021-11-11 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
2021-11-11 12:00:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-11 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
Japanese Yen Tanks Against a Roaring US Dollar Post CPI. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-11-11 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points $USDMXN $USD $MXN Link: https://t.co/lHnrbBjIFO https:…
  • GBP/USD extends further below 1.34, making a fresh 2021 low $GBPUSD https://t.co/lx7zo67BqK
  • A stronger US Dollar and negative monthly seasonal tendencies leaves gold prices on unstable footing. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/uMIvTFoCjG https://t.co/mACQm8Lrmf
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.48% Gold: 0.74% Oil - US Crude: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Xr6o9jdCsf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.99%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V6ZuQXhjjM
  • USD/MXN pushing higher as Banxico hikes the country's overnight rate by 0.25% $USDMXN https://t.co/BPSANg3Gnv
  • It goes without saying that the interest as a percentage of GDP is closely related to the level of the benchmark interest rate. This is one of the reasons why normalizing accommodative policy (QE curb and rate hikes) carries with it risks. That said, I still support normalizing https://t.co/39tXRKhq6b https://t.co/3KU30MQNHY
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 5% Expected: 5% Previous: 4.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.16% France 40: 0.05% Germany 30: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ym9v6XuEVl
  • SNB's Maechler: - Uncertainty remains high due to the pandemic - When we intervene in the forex market, we attempt to have the largest impact with the least amount of activity
USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points

USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points

Brendan Fagan,

Bank of Mexico, Banxico, Inflation, Federal Reserve, USD/MXN – Talking Points

  • Banxico hikes overnight rate by 0.25% to 5%, in-line with expectations
  • USD/MXN pushing higher in initial trade, trading as high as 20.65
  • Inflation continues to remain hot, with annual CPI reaching 6.24% in October
Advertisement

The Bank of Mexico raised the country’s overnight rate by 25 basis points (bps) for the fourth consecutive meeting in an effort to combat rampant inflation in the country. The hike came right in line with expectations, with most economists on the street predicting a hike to 5%. The final vote on raising rates was 4-1, led by central bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon.

The tighter monetary policy in Mexico comes as the country battles rampant inflation, which has hovered around 6% since April. Annual inflation rose to 6.24% in October, far exceeding the central bank’s 3% target. Despite the elevated levels of inflation, central bankers may have been pushed away from more aggressive hikes as the country’s economy contracted during Q3. Mexico finds itself mirroring other emerging markets, aggressively increasing borrowing costs to reign in increases in inflation.

USD/MXN 15 Minute Chart

USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points

Chart created with TradingView

The Bank of Mexico highlighted in its policy statement that core inflation is expected to be 6.8% at year end, ultimately falling to 5.5% at the end of 2022. Like the Federal Reserve, Banxico policymakers reiterated that many of the factors currently impacting inflation are considered to be transitory. Despite this, inflation risks remain skewed to the upside according to the statement. For future monetary policy decisions, Banxico stated it will monitor the behavior of inflationary pressures and inflation expectations.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
2021-11-11 12:00:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-11 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Sliding Towards Support as UK GDP Disappoints
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Sliding Towards Support as UK GDP Disappoints
2021-11-11 09:00:00
Evergrande Fights off Default Yet Again After Making Overdue Coupon Payments
Evergrande Fights off Default Yet Again After Making Overdue Coupon Payments
2021-11-10 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/MXN