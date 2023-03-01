US Treasury Yields Price Action: Rally is Looking Tired

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of Euro area CPI
2023-02-28 07:30:00
EURUSD Limps Into New Week, Looks Ahead To Eurozone CPI
2023-02-27 12:00:35
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range
2023-02-27 15:01:33
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound but Respite May Be Short-Lived, S&P 500 Muted as Yields Rise
2023-02-28 19:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk Heading into US Consumer Confidence Data, Death Cross Eyed
2023-02-28 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Reacts Favorably to NI Protocol - GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rise
2023-02-28 14:24:21
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Facing Strong Technical Hurdle at the 137.00 Level
2023-02-28 10:42:13
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
More View More
US Treasury Yields Price Action: Rally is Looking Tired

US Treasury Yields Price Action: Rally is Looking Tired

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Treasury yields, US dollar, USD – Outlook:

  • US Treasury yields’ rally is showing signs of fatigue.
  • Yields are testing major resistance ahead of key US economic data.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key signposts to watch?

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The recent rally in US Treasury yields is showing signs of fatigue ahead of key US economic data.

Stronger-than-expected US data this month – the Economic Surprise Index is at its highest level since April -- has led to a dramatic repricing higher in Fed rate hike expectations on the growing ‘higher-for-longer’ rates view. Rate futures are now pricing in the Fed’s target rate to peak around 5.42% in September from the current 4.50-4.75%, compared with under 5% at the end of January.

US Treasury 30-year yield Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Despite the most recent beats in US data, especially Friday’s PCE price index data, yields failed to break past key resistance zones. Moreover, recent comments by Fed officials, though hawkish, hasn’t tilted toward last year's jumbo rate hikes, suggesting that for now, policymakers prefer to stick with the current gradual tightening trajectory as the impact of previous hikes spills over the economy.

US Treasury 10-year yield Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

While the broader trajectory remains up, most recently Treasury yields also seem to be in a wait-and-watch mode – the back-to-back small candlesticks/ doji patterns in recent days on the yield charts suggests the market is looking for further cues – from data or further Fed guidance on rates.

US Treasury 10-year yield 240-minute Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

In this regard, the key focus is now on US ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI data due later today and Friday respectively. US Fed Chair Powell is due to speak tomorrow and Friday at the semi-annual testimony. In his remarks following the upbeat jobs data in early February, he maintained the ‘disinflation’ emphasis and didn’t tilt toward the aggressive side.

US Treasury 2-year yield Weekly Chart

image4.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The US Treasury 2-year yield chart is testing a major barrier at the November high of 4.88%. Negative divergence on the weekly charts – higher yields associated with a declining 14-week Relative Strength Index – suggests the yield rally is looking tired. On the daily charts, the yield’s fall at the end of last year below the key price pivot at the end-October low of 4.27% could be a sign that the yield rally is beginning to crack, at least in the interim.

US Treasury 2-year yield Daily Chart

image5.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The US Treasury 10-year yield and the 30-year yield are flirting with key hurdles at their respective January highs. To be fair, the stalling of the price action could imply a pause before the next leg higher in yields. However, in the absence of a strong bullish (higher yields) catalyst, the path of least resistance appears to be sideways to down. The 10-year yield has a vital cushion at Friday’s low of 3.85% (see 240-minute chart). Any break below would confirm that this month’s upward pressure in yields had faded.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price Rally Faces Obstacles: Fading Momentum and a Rising Wedge
Natural Gas Price Rally Faces Obstacles: Fading Momentum and a Rising Wedge
2023-03-01 00:00:00
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of Euro area CPI
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of Euro area CPI
2023-02-28 07:30:00
Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is This It?
Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is This It?
2023-02-28 03:00:00
Australian dollar Price Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, AUD/SGD
Australian dollar Price Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, AUD/SGD
2023-02-27 07:30:00
Advertisement