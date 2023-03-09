Natural Gas Prices Facing Worst Week Since January, Eyes on Key Moving Averages

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: Euro Area Growth Flatlines, EUR/USD Dancing to Powell’s Tune
2023-03-08 10:32:13
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
2023-03-07 08:54:53
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge on Powell Testimony. Is a Larger Fed Rate Hike Next?
2023-03-08 00:00:01
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
2023-03-08 12:00:02
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
2023-03-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2023-03-08 14:10:41
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Knocks Back Sterling
2023-03-08 08:55:35
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Retreats as 200-Day MA Caps Gains
2023-03-08 18:34:09
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
More View More
Natural Gas Prices Facing Worst Week Since January, Eyes on Key Moving Averages

Natural Gas Prices Facing Worst Week Since January, Eyes on Key Moving Averages

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Natural Gas, Moving Averages – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas prices setting up for worst week since late January
  • On the daily, the commodity is back to testing the 20-day SMA
  • Bearish Rising Wedge breakout remains in focus on the 4-hour

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Daily Chart – Prices Testing the 20-day SMA

So far this week, natural gas priceds have declined over 15 percent. The heating commodity seems to be setting up for the worst 5-day performance since the end of January. The leg higher which occurred towards the end o February followed persistent positive RSI divergence, showing that downside momentum was fading.

However, while natural gas was able to push above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the 50-day line is yet to be tested. Broadly speaking, the bearish Death Cross between these 2 SMAs since December remains in focus. The falling trendline from August is also maintaining the downside bias. Now, prices are back to testing the 20-day SMA.

A breakout lower could open the door to revisiting the February low at 2.52 towards the 2020 low at 1.44. Otherwise, immediate resistance is the 50-day SMA followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 3.297.

Daily Chart – Prices Testing the 20-day SMA

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Eyes on the 100-Period SMA

Zooming in on the 4-hour setting can help paint a clearer picture of the near-term directional setup. Prices have confirmed a breakout under a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation, opening the door to resuming the prior downtrend. Now, prices are facing the next key technical test – the 100-period SMA. The latter is holding as key support, as well as the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 2.498.

Confirming a breakout lower opens the door to extending losses, placing the focus on the 61.8% and 78.6% levels at 2.373 and 2.195, respectively. Not long afterward, the February low will come into play. In the event of a turn higher, the 38.2% level seems to be immediate resistance at 2.622 followed by the 23.6% point at 2.777.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 4-Hour Chart – Eyes on the 100-Period SMA

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
2023-03-08 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
Hang Seng Index Price Setup: Are We There Yet?
Hang Seng Index Price Setup: Are We There Yet?
2023-03-07 07:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Reverse on Milder Weather Outlook, Rising Wedge Breakout Eyed
Natural Gas Prices Reverse on Milder Weather Outlook, Rising Wedge Breakout Eyed
2023-03-07 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023