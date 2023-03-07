 Skip to Content
Natural Gas Prices Reverse on Milder Weather Outlook, Rising Wedge Breakout Eyed

Natural Gas Prices Reverse on Milder Weather Outlook, Rising Wedge Breakout Eyed

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Natural Gas, Rising Wedge Breakout – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas prices abruptly reverse lower on milder US weather outlook
  • Monday’s 14.52 percent drop was the worst going back to June of 2022
  • A bearish Rising Wedge breakout is now in play on the 4-hour timeframe

Daily Chart – Worst Day Since June 2022

Natural gas prices abruptly turned lower on Monday after completing the best week since July. The 14.52% drop represented the worst 24-hour period since June 2022. From a fundamental standpoint, the weather was a key driver for the heating commodity. According to Bloomberg, US weather estimates shifted milder over the weekend. That would likely open the door to less demand amid still-elevated inventory levels.

Focusing on the daily chart below, natural gas is back to the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter is immediate support. A confirmatory breakout lower could open the door to revisiting the February low at 1.967. Beyond the latter is the 2020 bottom at 1.44. Meanwhile, immediate resistance is a combination of the 50-day SMA and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 3.297.

Daily Chart – Worst Day Since June 2022

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Rising Wedge Breakout in Focus

Things are starting to look bearish again in the near-term 4-hour timeframe. Since the end of February, I have been highlighting a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation that has been brewing. Overnight, natural gas has confirmed a breakout under this pattern. This is opening the door to resuming the downtrend that occurred from the end of December to the end of February.

Immediate support is a combination of the 100-period SMA as well as the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level at 2.498. Clearing these technical obstacles exposes the 61.8% and 78.6% levels at 2.373 and 2.195, respectively. On the other hand, immediate resistance is at the 38.2% level at 2.622 before the 23.6% point at 2.777 comes into focus.

4-Hour Chart – Rising Wedge Breakout in Focus

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

