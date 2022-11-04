GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Run its Course?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Strong US NFP Report
2022-11-04 00:30:10
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Crude Oil Price Primed for Explosive Move
2022-11-02 13:00:24
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-03 16:30:00
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
2022-11-03 15:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses
2022-11-03 13:30:10
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Run its Course?
2022-11-04 03:30:00
S&P 500 and GBPUSD Slide in FOMC Aftermath, How Will NFPs Steer Markets?
2022-11-04 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Run its Course?

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Run its Course?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

GBP/USD, BRITISH POUND - Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD has retreated from key resistance.
  • Has the six-week rally run its course?
  • What is the outlook and the signposts to watch?

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – BULLISH

The British pound’s retreat against the US dollar from near-key resistance has taken the sting out of the recent rally. After briefly rising above resistance at the early-October high of 1.1495, GBP/USD succumbed to gains near strong converged resistance at about 1.1700-1.1750 (including the 89-day moving average and the mid-September high of 1.1740. The last time the pair was above the average was in 2021.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The retreat now brings GBP/USD to the lower edge of a minor ascending channel from early October (now at about 1.1000). A break below would confirm that the short-term upward pressure had faded, risking a drop toward a vital cushion at the October low of 1.0925. Cable needs to hold above 1.0925 for the recovery trend to remain intact. That’s because a decisive break below 1.0925 could expose downside risks towards the September low of 1.0385.

On the weekly charts, the fall this week below last week’s bottom of 1.1255 is a weak indicator. If the pair closes lower next week on the weekly chart (relative to this week), then the chances of a retest of 1.0925 would rise (see chart).

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On the positive side of things, GBP/USD’s rise end of October to a six-week high is an encouraging signal. Despite the choppiness associated with the rebound from September (which in a way is understandable given the heavy damage in recent months), GBP/USD has maintained a higher-high-higher-low formation on the daily charts. So, it would be too soon to conclude that the uptrend has reversed, even though this week’s slide could be a warning message.

Looking beyond the immediate term, GBP/USD appears to have made an interim low (first highlighted in early October). What is unclear, however, is whether / how likely is a retest of the September low of 1.0385 (or below). In this regard, 1.0925 could offer some guidance. For one, a break below the cushion would disrupt the higher-high-higher-low pattern on the daily chart. Secondly, it would imply a lower low on the weekly chart (relative to this week), raising the risk of a retest of 1.0385.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: NZD/JPY, NZD/USD Rates Outlook
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: NZD/JPY, NZD/USD Rates Outlook
2022-11-03 20:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Still Valid – What’s Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Still Valid – What’s Next?
2022-11-03 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish