GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Approaching Key Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Extends Rally for a Few Key Breaks, S&P 500 Throttles its Descent
2023-02-06 23:30:31
EUR/USD Forecast: No Let Up for Euro Post-NFP, What Fed Pivot?
2023-02-06 09:00:43
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Rally Gathers Steam Following Wedge Breakout
2023-02-06 16:30:28
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
2023-02-06 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Approaching Key Support
2023-02-07 02:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Yields to US Dollar Strength, Where to Next?
2023-02-06 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Extends Rally for a Few Key Breaks, S&P 500 Throttles its Descent
2023-02-06 23:30:31
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2023-02-06 12:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Approaching Key Support

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Approaching Key Support

Manish Jaradi, Strategist
What's on this page

GBP/USD, BRITISH POUND - Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD continues to be in a range from a short-term perspective.
  • It is now approaching the lower end of the range, which is crucial support.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

GBP/USD is nearing key technical support that could determine the trend for the next few weeks, possibly a few months.

A minor double top triggered on intraday charts points to the possibility of a drop to 1.1840 (see the previous update highlighting the case), roughly coinciding with the 200-day moving average, the Ichimoku cloud cover, and the October high of 1.1645. This support is strong and given the evolving trend on the weekly chart, the chances of the support area of 1.1645-1.1840 holding are high.

Price Facts, Sentiment, Narrative

image1.png

The risk of course is that a break below would trigger a minor double top (the December and January highs), potentially opening the way toward 1.1250. Moreover, it could negate the possibility of a bullish reverse head & shoulders pattern unfolding on the weekly charts (see the January 20 update).

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

For now, though, the Plus Directional Movement Index (DMI) and Minus DMI remain below 25, pointing to range continued range conditions (seethe end of November update hereandmid-January here). Furthermore, the relative monetary policy outlook supports a range view with perhaps a softer GBP/USD bias. Last week, the Bank of England (BOE) hiked interest rates by 50 basis points, while the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The BOE scaled back some of its previous bleak economic forecasts and acknowledged easing inflation but indicated in its statement that smaller hikes and an eventual end to the tightening cycle may be in the cards in coming meetings. The Fed acknowledged early signs of disinflation, but Chair Powell said the central bank could conduct a few more rate hikes to bring down inflation to its target. On balance, the BOE hinted rates are near peak, while the Fed stopped short of indicating a pause, marginally weighing on GBP/USD.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
2023-02-06 07:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Short-term Setback
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Short-term Setback
2023-02-06 03:00:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: 7 Weeks of Losses, Momentum Shows Few Signs of Slowing
Natural Gas Price Forecast: 7 Weeks of Losses, Momentum Shows Few Signs of Slowing
2023-02-06 00:00:00
Natural Gas Technical Outlook: How Much More Downside?
Natural Gas Technical Outlook: How Much More Downside?
2023-02-03 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 7, 2023