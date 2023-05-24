 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD at Critical Juncture as Bears Launch All-Out Assault on Major Trendline
2023-05-24 15:30:00
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
2023-05-23 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields
2023-05-24 11:10:17
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
2023-05-24 14:00:33
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD at Critical Juncture as Bears Launch All-Out Assault on Major Trendline

EUR/USD at Critical Juncture as Bears Launch All-Out Assault on Major Trendline

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EUR/USD OUTLOOK:

  • EUR/USD lacks strong directional conviction as market mood remains cautious
  • While euro remains biased to the upside over a medium-term horizon, the outlook could change if prices break below an important support zone
  • This article looks key technical levels to watch in the coming days
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery

EUR/USD was virtually flat on Wednesday in early morning trading in New York, oscillating between small gains and losses around the $1.0768 mark, a sign of indecision amid market caution due to the U.S. debt ceiling standoff and growing fears of a potential technical default.

In the grand scheme of things, the euro remains biased to the upside over a medium-term horizon against the U.S. dollar, indicating that the recent pullback that has led to a nearly 3% drop from the May high may be part of a corrective movement within a broader uptrend.

Although the correction theory remains valid for now, the arguments in its favor have started to weaken, especially after the exchange rate broke below the 50-day simple moving average a few days ago, signaling a possible reversal.

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 1% -2%
Weekly -3% -6% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Related: Japanese Yen Setups - USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top

All hope is not yet lost, but to be confident in the EUR/USD's ability to resume its bullish run, the rising trendline that has guided the pair's advance since September 2022 must hold all costs. This dynamic floor, currently crossing 1.0765/1.0760, is likely the last line of defense against a deeper decline.

If bulls fend off the attack on 1.0765/1.0760 successfully and spark a turnaround, initial resistance appears near the psychological 1.0900 level, but further gains may be in store on a push above this ceiling, with the next upside target at the 2023 highs.

In contrast, if 1.0765/1.0760 caves in decisively, bearish impetus may gather pace, emboldening sellers to launch an assault on 1.0625, the next relevant support to keep an eye on. On further weakness, the focus shifts lower to 1.0500, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022/2023 rally.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Price Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall as Retail Crowd Goes Long
Gold and Silver Price Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall as Retail Crowd Goes Long
2023-05-23 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Entrenched in Indisputable Uptrend but Poor Market Breadth Is Ominous
Nasdaq 100 Entrenched in Indisputable Uptrend but Poor Market Breadth Is Ominous
2023-05-22 16:30:00
Natural Gas Week Ahead: Base Building May Have Started
Natural Gas Week Ahead: Base Building May Have Started
2023-05-22 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023