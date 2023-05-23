 Skip to Content
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
2023-05-23 16:15:00
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-05-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Creates a Range After Failing to Gain. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-22 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Dollar Index (DXY) Surprisingly Lower as US PMIs Point to a Strong Private Sector, Gold Bounces Toward $1970/oz
2023-05-23 14:17:05
Gold Price Finds Traction as US Dollar Pauses Despite Higher Yields
2023-05-23 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Markets Appear Cautious as 50-Day MA and 1.2400 Support Level Hold Firm
2023-05-22 10:00:28
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
2023-05-22 23:00:00
Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY (US dollarJapanese Yen) was cautious on Tuesday, moving between small gains and losses around the 138.50 level and showing signs of losing momentum following its stunning run over the past few weeks. For context, the pair has staged a solid rally since the beginning of the month, rising more than 3.4% after bouncing off its 50-day simple moving average – an important area of demand.

While USD/JPY’s technical outlook remains constructive, the pair may be in a consolidation phase for a few days, establishing a base around the 138.00 handle prior to the next leg higher. If this scenario plays out, prices may resume their ascent and challenge the psychological 140.00 level before the end of May. On further strength, the focus turns to 142.45, the 61.8% Fib retracement of the 2022/2023 slump.

Conversely, if the bears take advantage of market exhaustion and trigger a reversal, traders should watch support at 138.00, keeping in mind that a move below it could lead to a retest of the 200-day simple moving average. Sellers may struggle to breach this technical floor, but a breakdown could open the door for a pullback toward a short-term rising trendline at 135.00.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A picture containing screenshot, diagram, line, plot Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
AUD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/JPY (Australian dollar – Japanese yen) has been in a strong uptrend since late March, establishing higher highs and higher lows progressively, a clear indication that the bulls have been in control of the market for some time. Despite positive price action, buyers may have a reason to worry as the pair has been carving out a double top in recent weeks after failing to push above 92.35.

A double top is a reversal pattern that often develops in the context of an extended upward move, composed of two similar peaks separated by a depression. This bearish setup is confirmed once the price completes its “M” resembling shape and breaks below the technical support created by the formation’s intermediate through – the neckline.

In the case of AUD/JPY, the neckline sits at 91.40. If this floor caves in, a steep sell-off could follow in short order. The potential size of the downward retracement can be quantified by projecting vertically the height of the double top from the break point. This indicates the possibility of a decline towards 90.55 in the near term.

AUD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

AUD/JPY Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DISCLOSURES

