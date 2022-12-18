British Pound Technical Forecasts – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-17 22:00:00
S&P 500 Tumble Versus EURUSD Breakout: What Can Holiday Liquidity Achieve This Week?
2022-12-17 03:45:16
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-17 17:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-16 15:30:07
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?
2022-12-17 07:00:00
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
2022-12-16 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecasts – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2022-12-18 08:00:00
British Pound Forecast – GBP Pummeled by BoE Rate Split and Strikes
2022-12-17 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
More View More
British Pound Technical Forecasts – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

British Pound Technical Forecasts – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • GBP/USD is weak but the medium-term trend remains positive.
  • EUR/GBP is consolidating Thursday’s sharp move higher.
  • GBP/JPY outlook looks mixed.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

For all central bank policy decision dates see the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

Cable (GBP/USD) is trading just below this week’s open after giving all of its weekly gains in one move on Thursday. Rocked by the vote split at Thursday’s BoE MPC meeting, Sterling tumbled by nearly three big figures (high to low) before stalling ahead of both the 20- and 200-day moving averages. These may provide some short-term support for the pair all the way down to 1.2100 but a confirmed break below here would leave 1.1940 and 1.1907 as the next areas to watch. Sterling may grind higher going into the Christmas break – the medium-term technical outlook still supports positive sentiment - but this week’s 1.2447 high is unlikely to be tested for some time.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart– December 16, 2022

image1.png

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Most Read: Euro Latest – ECB’s Hawkish Shift Boosts the Euro

EUR/GBP put in an out-sized move on Thursday after the latest ECB rate decision where President Christine Lagarde sent a strong hawkish message to the market. The pair had been trading sideways in a supportive zone for the last three weeks before the sharp move higher. EUR/GBP tested, broke above, and then returned to a prior level of resistance around 0.8725 and a confirmed break of this level would leave 0.8828 and 0.8866 as the next levels of short-term resistance. All three moving averages are now supportive. The CCI indicator shows the pair in overbought territory and this may need to be tempered before EUR/GBP moves higher.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart – December 16, 2022

image2.png
EUR/GBP Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 2% -7%
Weekly -45% 62% -14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail trader data shows 48.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 27.75% lower than yesterday and 25.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 61.50% higher than yesterday and 41.05% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBPprices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/JPY has given back all of this week’s gains and is trading among a cluster of recent prints. The short-term outlook is unclear with the pair trading on either side of the 20- and 50-day moving averages while the CCI indicator is mid-market. A cluster of short-term highs around 169.00 will act as resistance, while the December 2 low just above 164 should act as initial support.

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart – December 16, 2022

image3.png

All Charts via TradingView

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact
2022-12-18 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-17 17:00:00
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?
2022-12-17 07:00:00
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Bullish
GBP/JPY
Mixed