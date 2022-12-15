Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50bps, GBP/USD Slips Lower on Vote Split

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EUR/USD Moves Higher
2022-12-15 13:31:41
USD Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Finds Support Post-FOMC
2022-12-15 08:58:11
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Crude Oil Gains on Upbeat Mood Ahead of US CPI. Will WTI Continue to Climb?
2022-12-13 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Levels into FOMC
2022-12-14 17:00:25
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
2022-12-14 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell’s Pessimism
2022-12-15 10:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50bps, GBP/USD Slips Lower on Vote Split
2022-12-15 12:13:17
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-14 21:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-14 21:05:00
More View More
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50bps, GBP/USD Slips Lower on Vote Split

Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50bps, GBP/USD Slips Lower on Vote Split

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • BoE hike rates for the 9th consecutive meeting.
  • Two MPC members voted to keep rates unchanged.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Most Read: GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips

The Bank of England (BoE) has raised interest rates for the 9th consecutive meeting as the UK central bank continues to battle with sky-high inflation. The BoE raised the bank rate by 0.50% to 3.50% today, a fresh 14-year high.

The MPC voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 3.5%. Two members preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 3%, and one member preferred to increase Bank Rate by 0.75 percentage points, to 3.75%.

Cable fell by around 25 pips after the release on the vote split.

GBP/USD Price Chart– December 15, 2022

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

*** Updates to Follow ***

Bank of England comments

GDP is seen falling by 0.1% in Q4 2022 following a decline of 0.5% in Q3.

Most indicators of global supply chain bottlenecks have eased, but global inflationary pressures remain elevated.

The risks around the declining path for inflation were judged to be to the upside.

Domestic wage and price pressures remain elevated.

The majority of the Committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the November Monetary Policy Report projections, further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target.

For all central bank policy decision dates see the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

Retail Traders Remain Net-Short

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -4% 1%
Weekly -5% 0% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 37.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.67 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.60% lower than yesterday and 18.51% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.22% higher than yesterday and 8.66% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EUR/USD Moves Higher
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EUR/USD Moves Higher
2022-12-15 13:31:41
USD Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Finds Support Post-FOMC
USD Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Finds Support Post-FOMC
2022-12-15 08:58:11
Australian Dollar Reversal Warnings Grow as AUD/USD Falls on Disappointing Chinese Data
Australian Dollar Reversal Warnings Grow as AUD/USD Falls on Disappointing Chinese Data
2022-12-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-14 21:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022