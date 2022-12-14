 Skip to Content
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips

GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips

Zain Vawda, Analyst

UK CPI Key Points:

  • UK CPI Declined to 10.7% Annually, Down from 11.1% in October.
  • The Largest Contribution to the Decrease Came from Cost of Transport (7.2% vs 8.9%), Particularly Motor Fuels (17.2% vs 22.2%) and Second-Hand Cars (-5.8% vs -2.7%).
  • The Annual Core Rate Declined to 6.3% Vs 6.5% Expected.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The CPI and Forex: How CPI Data Affects Currency Prices

UK inflation declined in November beating estimates and following last month’s record high print. The core rate of inflation dropped to of 6.3% while consumer prices dropped to 0.4% on a month-to-month basis.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Following positive GDP data on Monday, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned that the economy could get worse before it gets better. While yesterday’s employment data came in largely positive it did indicate a slowdown in hiring as businesses brace for a tough start to 2023. Wage growth (YoY) hit a high which added further challenges for the BoE as it looks to balance recessionary concerns with the rising cost of living. The Bank of England released its Financial Stability Report Yesterday warning that 2023 will prove challenging for UK households due to a combination of falling real incomes, increases in mortgage costs and higher unemployment.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The Bank of England (BoE) meet tomorrow with market consensus for a 50bps hike, as the BoE attempt to manage the risk of runaway inflation against the cost-of-living crisis. Today’s inflation beat will alleviate some of the pressure on the BoE and a 50bps hike should be a mere formality. The comments and guidance provided by Governor Bailey may provide clues as to the way forward which could see a spike in volatility.

Market reaction

GBPUSD 15M Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Initial reaction was a 15pip spike lower for GBPUSD. Cable enjoyed a stellar day yesterday breaking a three-day trading range as the US dollar suffered. A new high has been printed around 1.24400 and looking at the recent rally we could be in for some retracement. This will no doubt depend on the tone adopted by the US Federal Reserve later today with a hawkish statement likely to push the pair lower. Alternatively, any dovish comments could see the pound push on, and GBP/USD test the 1.25000 level which coincides with the 61.8% fib level (2022 high to low).

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on GBP/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are short suggests that prices could GBP/USD may continue rise.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

