 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested
2022-11-08 10:00:41
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Reversal Attempts Breakout of 2022 Downtrend
2022-11-08 17:00:17
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-11-08 22:30:15
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
More View More
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Wall Street Update

  • Retail traders have been selling the Dow Jones amid recent gains
  • Most investors remain long the S&P 500 as it eyes a rising wedge
  • How might positioning influence Wall Street in the coming days?

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

A corner of Wall Street has been enjoying robust gains since early October – the Dow Jones. While the S&P 500 is also trading higher since then, its performance is lacking in comparison. The push higher in US interest rates has been disproportionately impacting the tech sector while allowing blue-chip companies to better weather a potential economic downturn.

Broadly speaking, recent gains on Wall Street have seen retail traders continue to unwind their net-long exposure. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. If retail investors continue to dump upside bets and gather bearish exposure, this could end up supporting stocks ahead.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 27% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Downside exposure has increased by 9.28% and 11.01% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. Since most traders are net-short, this hints prices may continue rising. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes in positioning offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

Dow Jones Daily Chart

On the daily chart, Dow Jones futures have rallied to the key long-term falling trendline from the beginning of this year. A confirmatory breakout above the 33169 – 33434 resistance zone could open the door to a broader bullish bias. But negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading. A turn lower places the focus on rising support from September. Falling under it could reimpose a bearish bias.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Mixed

The IGCS gauge shows that about 56% of retail traders are still net-long the S&P 500. Since most of them are biased higher, this suggests prices may continue falling. Upside exposure has decreased by 4.02% compared to yesterday while rising 2.51% versus last week. With that in mind, the combination of overall positioning and recent changes offers a further mixed trading bias.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Mixed

S&P 500 Daily Chart

On the daily setting, S&P 500 futures appear to be trading with a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. A breakout under the pattern could open the door to extending the August – September downtrend. Since prices remain within the wedge at the time of publishing, the technical bias itself is neutral. Key resistance is the 100-day Simple Moving Average. Breaking higher opens the door to facing the falling trendline from January.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from November 8th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Failing – What’s Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Failing – What’s Next?
2022-11-08 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Reversal Attempts Breakout of 2022 Downtrend
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Reversal Attempts Breakout of 2022 Downtrend
2022-11-08 17:00:17
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Test of Support Lies Just Ahead
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Test of Support Lies Just Ahead
2022-11-08 13:00:34
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Bullish