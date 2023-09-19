Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.36% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 51.31% 48.69% 27.10% Daily 29.45% Weekly -15.41% Daily -17.36% Weekly 2.12% Daily 1.47% Weekly

Wall Street Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 32% -19% 2% Weekly 43% -26% -1%

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 24 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90, price has moved 0.72% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.10% higher than yesterday and 29.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.41% lower than yesterday and 17.36% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.