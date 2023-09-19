Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.36% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BEARISH
|51.31%
|48.69%
27.10% Daily
29.45% Weekly
-15.41% Daily
-17.36% Weekly
2.12% Daily
1.47% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|32%
|-19%
|2%
|Weekly
|43%
|-26%
|-1%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 24 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90, price has moved 0.72% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.10% higher than yesterday and 29.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.41% lower than yesterday and 17.36% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
