USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 03, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.

USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.16% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBEARISH52.75%47.25%

-0.65% Daily

20.68% Weekly

-16.90% Daily

-29.16% Weekly

-9.05% Daily

-9.43% Weekly

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 26% -14% 5%
Weekly 45% -31% -3%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 52.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 03 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33, price has moved 0.34% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.65% lower than yesterday and 20.68% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.90% lower than yesterday and 29.16% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 03, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

