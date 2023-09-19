USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 03, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.16% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BEARISH
|52.75%
|47.25%
-0.65% Daily
20.68% Weekly
-16.90% Daily
-29.16% Weekly
-9.05% Daily
-9.43% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|26%
|-14%
|5%
|Weekly
|45%
|-31%
|-3%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 52.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 03 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33, price has moved 0.34% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.65% lower than yesterday and 20.68% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.90% lower than yesterday and 29.16% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 03, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.