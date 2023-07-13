NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Dec 27 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 20.00% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BULLISH
|41.85%
|58.15%
-17.75% Daily
-34.71% Weekly
28.78% Daily
20.00% Weekly
4.13% Daily
-11.15% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-18%
|29%
|4%
|Weekly
|-35%
|20%
|-11%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 41.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.39 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Dec 27 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63. The number of traders net-long is 17.75% lower than yesterday and 34.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.78% higher than yesterday and 20.00% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.