France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 26, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,198.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.77% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.34% 49.66% 51.01% Daily 58.08% Weekly -26.49% Daily -27.77% Weekly -0.89% Daily -0.59% Weekly

France 40 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 51% -26% -1% Weekly 58% -28% -1%

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 26 when France 40 traded near 7,198.30, price has moved 0.89% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 51.01% higher than yesterday and 58.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.49% lower than yesterday and 27.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 26, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,198.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.