France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 26, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,198.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.77% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BEARISH
|50.34%
|49.66%
51.01% Daily
58.08% Weekly
-26.49% Daily
-27.77% Weekly
-0.89% Daily
-0.59% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|51%
|-26%
|-1%
|Weekly
|58%
|-28%
|-1%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 26 when France 40 traded near 7,198.30, price has moved 0.89% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 51.01% higher than yesterday and 58.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.49% lower than yesterday and 27.77% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 26, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,198.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.