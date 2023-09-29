EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.82% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 50.15% 49.85% 1.22% Daily 9.21% Weekly -13.39% Daily -7.82% Weekly -6.63% Daily 0.00% Weekly

EUR/GBP Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 1% -13% -7% Weekly 9% -8% 0%

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 21 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.20% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.22% higher than yesterday and 9.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.39% lower than yesterday and 7.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.