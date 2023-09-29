EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.82% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BEARISH
|50.15%
|49.85%
1.22% Daily
9.21% Weekly
-13.39% Daily
-7.82% Weekly
-6.63% Daily
0.00% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|1%
|-13%
|-7%
|Weekly
|9%
|-8%
|0%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 21 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.20% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.22% higher than yesterday and 9.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.39% lower than yesterday and 7.82% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
