EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Research, Research Team

Share:

EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.82% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBEARISH50.15%49.85%

1.22% Daily

9.21% Weekly

-13.39% Daily

-7.82% Weekly

-6.63% Daily

0.00% Weekly

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -13% -7%
Weekly 9% -8% 0%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 21 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.20% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.22% higher than yesterday and 9.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.39% lower than yesterday and 7.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

