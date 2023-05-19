EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Mar 15 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 2.25% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/CHF
|BEARISH
|82.67%
|17.33%
-0.48% Daily
8.64% Weekly
-17.14% Daily
-2.25% Weekly
-3.83% Daily
6.58% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|0%
|-17%
|-4%
|Weekly
|9%
|-2%
|7%
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 82.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Mar 15 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99. The number of traders net-long is 0.48% lower than yesterday and 8.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.14% lower than yesterday and 2.25% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
