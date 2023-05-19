 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Last updated: May 19, 2023
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing Bounce at Key Confluence Area
2023-05-18 11:05:26
EUR/USD on Meltdown Watch, Nasdaq 100 Holds Steadfast After Bullish Breakout
2023-05-17 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent & WTI Caught Between Supply & US Factors
2023-05-18 13:23:47
Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next for Crude Oil?
2023-05-18 06:30:00
Wall Street
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Gold Prices Crushed by Resurgent Yields & Strong Dollar, Bullish Outlook in Peril
2023-05-18 16:35:00
Gold Prices Fall Amidst US Debt Ceiling Deal Bets, Technical Setup Shaky
2023-05-17 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Last updated: May 19, 2023
British Pound (GBP/USD) Week Ahead: UK Inflation and US Debt Talks to Dominate
2023-05-19 15:00:31
GBP/USD Price Forecast: BoE & Fed Battle it Out as Pound Remains on Offer
2023-05-18 08:18:47
USD/JPY
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Japanese Yen Price Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-05-18 10:00:31
AUD/USD Stuck in No Man’s Land, USD/JPY Blasts Off as Bears Taken to Woodshed
2023-05-17 19:00:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Mar 15 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.

Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 2.25% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/CHFBEARISH82.67%17.33%

-0.48% Daily

8.64% Weekly

-17.14% Daily

-2.25% Weekly

-3.83% Daily

6.58% Weekly

EUR/CHF Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -17% -4%
Weekly 9% -2% 7%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 82.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Mar 15 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99. The number of traders net-long is 0.48% lower than yesterday and 8.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.14% lower than yesterday and 2.25% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/CHF
Last updated: May 19, 2023