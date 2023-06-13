Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Mar 19 when Oil - US Crude traded near 66.57.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 45.32% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Oil - US Crude
|BEARISH
|92.15%
|7.85%
42.34% Daily
44.47% Weekly
-31.07% Daily
-45.32% Weekly
31.35% Daily
27.97% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|41%
|-31%
|30%
|Weekly
|43%
|-46%
|27%
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 92.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 11.73 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Mar 19 when Oil - US Crude traded near 66.57. The number of traders net-long is 42.34% higher than yesterday and 44.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 31.07% lower than yesterday and 45.32% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.
