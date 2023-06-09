AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since May 09, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 82.83% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/USD
|BULLISH
|49.98%
|50.02%
-14.19% Daily
-30.41% Weekly
35.45% Daily
82.83% Weekly
5.07% Daily
0.83% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-15%
|32%
|3%
|Weekly
|-29%
|87%
|3%
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 09 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 0.88% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.19% lower than yesterday and 30.41% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.45% higher than yesterday and 82.83% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since May 09, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.