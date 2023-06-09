AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since May 09, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
EU Enters Recession: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-06-08 12:14:42
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bounces Around but is Unable to Break the Range. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-09 01:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk of Freefall Below the 100-Day MA
2023-06-08 10:30:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK Housing Prices a Sign of Future Pound Weakness?
2023-06-08 08:06:35
British Pound at Mercy of Peers in Light Data Week: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-06-07 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
USD Wobbles but Outlook Brightens, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Embark on Divergent Trends
2023-06-07 16:15:00
More View More
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since May 09, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since May 09, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 82.83% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/USDBULLISH49.98%50.02%

-14.19% Daily

-30.41% Weekly

35.45% Daily

82.83% Weekly

5.07% Daily

0.83% Weekly

AUD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% 32% 3%
Weekly -29% 87% 3%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 09 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 0.88% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.19% lower than yesterday and 30.41% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.45% higher than yesterday and 82.83% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since May 09, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 24, 2023 08:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 24, 2023 08:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
2023-06-01 16:23:29
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2023-05-31 18:23:30
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023