US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
2023-03-27 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Intact for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-03-27 01:00:00
2023-03-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
2023-03-27 12:41:40
2023-03-27 12:41:40
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now
2023-03-27 18:00:00
2023-03-27 18:00:00
Gold Price Trickles Lower as Acceptance Above the $2000 Level Remains Elusive
2023-03-27 08:22:27
2023-03-27 08:22:27
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Squeezes Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves
2023-03-27 11:05:09
2023-03-27 11:05:09
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bullish Trend is Intact but Slowing Down
2023-03-24 09:30:39
2023-03-24 09:30:39
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
2023-03-27 09:49:00
US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
2023-03-27 05:00:00
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICES OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices (XAU/USD) sink at the start of the week, punished by rising U.S. Treasury yields and improving market mood
  • Stabilizing sentiment may undermine precious metals in the coming days, but the medium-term outlook remains bullish
  • This article looks at key XAU/USD technical levels to watch this week
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook - SVB Sale Soothes Markets, Risk Sentiment

Gold prices retreated on Monday, punished by rising U.S. Treasury yields and lower safe-haven demand. In early afternoon trading, the yellow metal (XAU/USD) was down about 1.5% to $1,955, slightly above its session’s low of $1,945.

The market mood, while still cautious, was more positive following news that First Citizens Bancshares agreed to acquire large parts of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a move that could help reduce elevated uncertainty in the banking system.

Media reports that U.S. authorities will expand the emergency lending program currently in place to support troubled lenders in need of liquidity also helped calm nerves on Wall Street, limiting appetite for defensive positions.

While stabilizing sentiment may cap gold's near-term upside, there are looming tailwinds on the horizon for precious metals. For instance, the increased likelihood of the U.S. economy entering a recession in the second half of the year on the back of tighter credit conditions should be seen as a bullish catalyst in the medium term.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -4% 3%
Weekly 11% -6% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In terms of technical analysis, gold prices have failed to clear the $2,000/$2,005 area despite several breakout attempts, with sellers pouncing and triggering a reversal at every opportunity in recent days, signaling that bulls may be bailing, at least for now.

Given that bullish momentum is presenting clear signs of exhaustion, XAU/USD could run a little lower before bottoming out, with initial support at $1,940, followed by $1,905. On further weakness, the next downside target appears at $1,880.

Conversely, if bulls regain decisively control of the market and spark a solid rebound, technical resistance can be seen near $1,975, and $2,000/$2,005 thereafter. If gold manages to climb above these technical barriers in a decisive fashion, we could see a move towards $2,050 in short order.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Gold Futures Technical Chart Prepared Using Trading View

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

