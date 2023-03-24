US Dollar Outlook: Path of Least Resistance is Lower after Fed Ditches Hawkish View

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dovish FOMC Statement Propels EURUSD Higher
2023-03-23 08:56:01
EUR/USD Bounce Facing Strong Resistance at the 1.08 Level Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 09:32:45
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Extend Recovery as Banking Sector Jitters Fade
2023-03-21 16:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Cool Slightly After Fed’s Dovish Hike Puts $2000 Back in Play
2023-03-24 11:30:05
Gold Gains After Fed’s Dovish Hike Reinforces Bullish Trend, Breakout in Play
2023-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bullish Trend is Intact but Slowing Down
2023-03-24 09:30:39
BoE Raise Rates by 25bps, Expecting Inflation to Cool, GBP Edged Higher
2023-03-23 12:32:06
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyeing a Break of the 130.000 Handle Following Mixed Inflation Data
2023-03-24 08:12:02
USDJPY Heads Lower as Market Digests a More Dovish Fed
2023-03-23 11:00:21
More View More
US Dollar Outlook: Path of Least Resistance is Lower after Fed Ditches Hawkish View

US Dollar Outlook: Path of Least Resistance is Lower after Fed Ditches Hawkish View

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

US DOLLAR FORECAST:

  • U.S. dollar gains on Friday on risk-off mood, but post heavy losses for the week
  • The Fed’s decision to ditch its hawkish guidance will help stabilize sentiment soon, but the timeline is uncertain
  • Markets are beginning to price rate cuts for this year, a bearish outcome for the U.S. currency
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: British Pound Latest - GBP/USD Bullish Trend is Intact but Slowing Down

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, gained ground Friday afternoon, up about 0.5% to 103.11 amid risk-off mood, but was on track for a 0.7% drop on the week following the recent slump in U.S. Treasury yields, which was accelerated by the Fed’s dovish hike at its March meeting.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, in line with expectations, but signaled that its hiking cycle may be coming to an end in response to nervousness over U.S. banks in the wake of the rapid and unexpected failure of two mid-sized regional lenders (SVB and SBNY).

The turmoil in the banking sector that triggered tremors on Wall Street earlier this month is likely to lead to a credit crunch for households and businesses in the coming months, creating a meaningful disinflationary process. This will ease the Fed's fight against inflation, limiting the need for overly restrictive policy.

The economy does not yet reflect the real challenges that will result from significantly tighter lending standards, but the negative effects will soon be visible. Forward-looking markets recognize that liquidity will be squeezed by recent events and have therefore already begun to price in rate cuts for this year.

The chart below shows how 2023 Fed funds futures contracts discount an interest rate of 3.96% in December. This implies several cuts in borrowing costs from current levels by year's end.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

2023 FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLIED YIELDS

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

While the Fed has pushed back against 2023 policy easing, its actions suggest that financial stability will be prioritized over the inflation battle, which is a slower-moving problem. In this context, it is just a matter of time before the Fed caves to “financial dominance” and pivots to a dovish stance.

Given that the Fed is seen reversing course soon and stands ready to act if necessary to contain systemic risks, the U.S. dollar is likely to remain on a depreciatory path. Granted, uncertainty remains high, but sentiment should stabilize soon, with the Fed and other U.S. authorities backstopping any fallout from the banking system at all costs.

In terms of technical analysis, the U.S. dollar presents a negative bias after sharp losses since March 9, when prices were rejected by cluster resistance and descended below a long-term ascending trendline.

With this backdrop, the path of least resistance appears to be lower, but to have conviction in the bearish narrative, a break below support at 102.00 is needed (50% Fibonacci retracement of the January 2021/September 2022 advance). If this scenario plays out, the focus shifts to February’s low.

On the flip side, if bulls regain control of the market and push the DXY index higher, initial resistance comes at 104.00, followed by 104.60.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

USD (DXY) Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Takes a Breather as Prices Test Support
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Takes a Breather as Prices Test Support
2023-03-24 14:04:19
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bullish Trend is Intact but Slowing Down
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bullish Trend is Intact but Slowing Down
2023-03-24 09:30:39
USD/JPY Eyeing a Break of the 130.000 Handle Following Mixed Inflation Data
USD/JPY Eyeing a Break of the 130.000 Handle Following Mixed Inflation Data
2023-03-24 08:12:02
BoE Raise Rates by 25bps, Expecting Inflation to Cool, GBP Edged Higher
BoE Raise Rates by 25bps, Expecting Inflation to Cool, GBP Edged Higher
2023-03-23 12:32:06
Advertisement