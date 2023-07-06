Gold Prices on Downward Path and Probing Key Support Level Before US Jobs Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Firms on OPEC+ Intentions and API Data. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-07-06 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices on Downward Path and Probing Key Support Level Before US Jobs Data
2023-07-06 19:00:00
Gold Prices Still Weighed Down by Fed Rate-Hike Bets
2023-07-06 11:30:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
2023-07-06 13:54:59
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
More View More
Gold Prices on Downward Path and Probing Key Support Level Before US Jobs Data

Gold Prices on Downward Path and Probing Key Support Level Before US Jobs Data

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICES FORECAST:

  • Gold prices slide, pressured by soaring U.S. Treasury rates
  • Nominal yields jump as strong U.S. economic data strengthens the case for additional monetary tightening
  • U.S. jobs data on Friday could reinforce XAU/USD’s negative bias if employment growth surprises to the upside
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Stocks Sink as Yields Soar, S&P 500 Carves Out Bearish Double-Top Pattern

Gold prices were subdued on Thursday and extended losses from the previous session, dragged lower by rising rates in the fixed-income space in both Europe and the U.S. following a hawkish repricing of central bank monetary policy.

In late afternoon trading, XAU/USD was down about 0.3% to $1,910 as U.S. yields staged a major rally, with the 2-year note blasting past 5.0% and the 10-year note pushing above 4.0%, the former reaching its highest level since 2007 and the latter matching its March peak in the wake of strong U.S. economic reports.

US YIELDS DAILY PERFOMANCE

image1.png

Source: TradingEconomics

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

According to payroll processing firm ADP, private sector headcount rose dramatically in June, leading U.S. businesses to add nearly half a million workers, more than double the median projection in a poll conducted by Bloomberg News.

Although the ADP survey tends to be poorly correlated with national employment data, it still provides valuable information about the labor market, which currently appears to be in excellent health and firing on all cylinders despite the increasingly restrictive monetary policy environment.

INCOMING US ECONOMIC DATA

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -13% -1%
Weekly 2% -15% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We will get more clues about the broader hiring trend on Friday, when the U.S. government releases the June nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. Estimates suggest the U.S. economy created 225,000 jobs last month, a result that’s seen bringing the unemployment rate down to 3.6% from 3.7% previously.

The Wall Street consensus has been underestimating job growth for 13 consecutive months, so it would not be surprising to see another hot and higher-than-forecast headline NFP print tomorrow. If this scenario plays out, rate expectations could continue to drift in a more hawkish direction, creating a hostile landscape for non-yielding assets, such as gold.

For the previously mentioned reasons, precious metals will remain vulnerable and biased to the downside for now, meaning further losses are likely in the coming days and weeks before some stabilization later in the summer.

From a technical standpoint, gold turned lower after failing to clear trendline resistance at $1,935 earlier in the week. After that rejection, XAU/USD headed south quickly, with prices currently approaching Fibonacci support at $1,895, which represents the 38.2% retracement of the Sept 2022/May 2023 rally.

If $1,895 gets taken out, selling momentum could gather pace, setting the stage for a possible pullback toward the 200-day simple moving average hovering slightly above $1,860.

In the unlikely scenario bulls regain control of the market, initial resistance stretches from $1,930 to $1,935. On further strength, the focus shifts higher to $1,975.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Prices Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Double Whammy for DXY as Services PMI & ADP Beat Estimates
Double Whammy for DXY as Services PMI & ADP Beat Estimates
2023-07-06 14:30:08
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
2023-07-06 13:54:59
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023