Double Whammy for DXY as Services PMI & ADP Beat Estimates

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Firms on OPEC+ Intentions and API Data. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-07-06 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Weighed Down by Fed Rate-Hike Bets
2023-07-06 11:30:01
Gold Slips After FOMC Minutes; XAU/USD Scenario Ahead of US Jobs Data
2023-07-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
2023-07-06 13:54:59
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
More View More
Double Whammy for DXY as Services PMI & ADP Beat Estimates

Double Whammy for DXY as Services PMI & ADP Beat Estimates

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • ISM services PMI beat has dollar bulls licking their lips.
  • More Fed rate hikes being priced in.
  • Bulls test key area of confluence ahead of tomorrow’s NFP’s.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

US ISM services PMI numbers (see economic calendar below) reached their highest level since February this year reflecting a resilient US economy – considering the US is primarily services driven. The non-manufacturing sector remains in expansionary territory with business activity, new orders and employment all growing. The tight labor market was reiterated through the ADP employment change release earlier that almost doubled estimates coming in at 497K. Using this as a precursor to tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payroll (NFP), the current hawkish bias from the Fed may be supplemented.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

US ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

JOLTs contrasted ADP numbers but were largely dismissed by markets as money market pricing (refer to table below) of the Fed’s upcoming rate decisions have been increased to roughly 36bps by November from 28bps earlier this morning.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

MARKET REACTION - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily Dollar Index (DXY) chart naturally pushed higher now above the 103.38 level and looking to re-test the longer -term trendline resistance zone (black). A long lower wick has since been formed on today’s daily candle and a close above trendline resistance could see bulls favor more upside.

From a bearish perspective, another trendline rejection and move below channel support (dashed black line) could open up subsequent support zones.

Resistance levels:

  • 104.00
  • Trendline resistance

Support levels:

  • Channel support
  • 50-day moving average (yellow)
  • 102.50

--- Written byWarren Venketasfor DailyFX.com

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
2023-07-06 13:54:59
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Strength to Come?
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Strength to Come?
2023-07-06 07:32:42
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023