Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Forum on Central Banking Roundup: Fed, ECB, BoE and BoJ Heads Weigh in
2023-06-28 15:41:38
EUR/USD to Remain Supported by Hawkish ECB as Sintra Meeting Heats Up
2023-06-28 08:00:47
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses
2023-06-27 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play
2023-06-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified
2023-06-28 11:00:35
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Head Higher as Yen Intervention Talk Fails to Arrest Slide
2023-06-28 14:00:32
US Dollar Treads Water Ahead of Titanic ECB Gathering. Will EUR/USD Break the Range?
2023-06-28 05:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play

Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICES FORECAST:

  • Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday after Fed chair Powell indicated that the central bank plans on hiking two more times this year
  • Taking into account recent weakness, the precious metal has fallen more than 2.5% in June, approaching its lowest level since March 15
  • This article looks at XAU/USD’s key tech levels to watch in the coming days
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Shines Bright on Powell’s Hawkish Stance, Key Tech Levels to Watch

Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday, pressured by U.S. dollar strength following hawkish comments by Jerome Powell at a central banking forum hosted by the ECB. In late afternoon trading, XAU/USD was sliding about 0.15% to $1,910, steadily approaching its lowest level since March 15 and on track to close the month down more than 2.5%.

At a panel in Sintra, the FOMC chief noted that the bank's policy-setting may not be sufficiently restrictive, stressing that a majority of Fed officials support raising borrowing costs two more times in 2023. Although traders are somewhat skeptical of the possibility of 50 bp of additional tightening this year, this scenario should not be dismissed out of hand.

The U.S. economy has held up remarkably well so far, so traders should not underestimate its resilience. That said, if incoming data continues to surprise on the upside, policymakers will have no choice but to press ahead with their plans to push the terminal rate to a more constrictive level as part of the ongoing fight to defeat sticky inflationary pressures.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Related: Gold Price Forecast - XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified

The possibility of the peak rate drifting higher, coupled with the view that monetary policy will remain tight for longer, should keep nominal and real yields pointing higher for now, weighing on precious metals in the near term. While the outlook may change if the U.S. economy takes a turn for the worse, there is no indication that this will happen imminently.

In terms of technical analysis, gold appears to be heading toward an important support near $1,895, defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 2022 lows/May 2023 highs. Traders should carefully watch this zone, as a breakdown accelerate selling momentum, paving the way for a possible retest of the 200-day simple moving average at $1,855.

On the flip side, if buyers return to the market and spark a rebound, initial resistance stretches from $1,925/$1,930. If this barrier is taken out, we could see a move toward $1,970, near the 50-day simple moving average. On further strength, the focus shifts to the psychological $2,000 level.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 7% 4%
Weekly 5% -2% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Gold Prices Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified
2023-06-28 11:00:35
Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?
Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-28 00:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Gold Slides and USD/CAD Rallies as US Data Offers the DXY Temporary Support
Gold Slides and USD/CAD Rallies as US Data Offers the DXY Temporary Support
2023-06-27 15:08:56
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023