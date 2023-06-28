Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Remain Supported by Hawkish ECB as Sintra Meeting Heats Up
2023-06-28 08:00:47
US Dollar Treads Water Ahead of Titanic ECB Gathering. Will EUR/USD Break the Range?
2023-06-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses
2023-06-27 09:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified
2023-06-28 11:00:35
Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-28 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Treads Water Ahead of Titanic ECB Gathering. Will EUR/USD Break the Range?
2023-06-28 05:00:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2023-06-27 13:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

  • Gold breakdown analysis and levels to note
  • Retest of recent level of support (now resistance) adds to the bearish outlook
  • Momentum via the MACD supports lower prices while the RSI suggests more room to the downside is possible
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Breakdown Analysis and Levels to Note

Gold has continued its decline that began after reaching an all-time high of 2081.82 in early May after a resurgence of regional banking woes in the US culminated in JP Morgan absorbing the troubled First Republic Bank. The move lower ran out of steam and entered into a period of consolidation near the lower bound of the ascending channel (refer to daily chart) before renewed bearish momentum resulted in a break and hold below the ascending channel on the weekly chart.

From current levels, 1875 appears as the most relevant level of support as it had acted as a pivot point on multiple occasions despite that coming in the form of resistance, capping higher prices at the time. Nevertheless, it is a crucial level for both bulls and bears. Now that prices have closed below the upward-sloping channel, the next level of resistance appears all the way at 1956 – a prior level that had kept bulls at bay.

Gold XAU/USD Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Textbook-like Retest Suggests Further Downside for Gold

Typically, breakouts and breakdowns have a tendency to retest the level that had just been broken, meaning pullbacks after breaks are often observed. Over the weekend geopolitical tensions picked up a notch in eastern Europe, seeing gold prices retest 1937 and the underside of the ascending channel before heading lower in subsequent trading sessions.

Prices now trade below 1915 which acted as support for the months of March and April last year. A close beneath this level on the daily chart adds to the bearish outlook, with ample room to run before the 1875 level and the 200 simple moving average comes into play. Resistance at 1937 on the daily chart.

Gold XAU/USD Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?
Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-28 00:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Gold Slides and USD/CAD Rallies as US Data Offers the DXY Temporary Support
Gold Slides and USD/CAD Rallies as US Data Offers the DXY Temporary Support
2023-06-27 15:08:56
What China’s Lackluster Stimulus Implies for Copper and the Aussie Dollar
What China’s Lackluster Stimulus Implies for Copper and the Aussie Dollar
2023-06-26 16:31:38
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023