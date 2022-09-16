 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower
2022-09-16 11:00:26
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Looks to Recover as Strong Dollar and Demand Concerns Weigh; 90.00 Level is Key
2022-09-16 12:09:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Sink to Support as US Data Keeps a Hawkish Fed in Focus
2022-09-16 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus
2022-09-16 13:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
Gold Breaks Support, USDCNH Breaks Resistance but S&P 500 Circling Ahead of UofM
2022-09-16 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Sterling Slumps Ahead of BoE, Fed and SNB Meetings
2022-09-16 09:30:03
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Failure to Clear Monthly High Keeps Range Intact
2022-09-15 21:30:10
USD/JPY: Japan Posts Worst Single-Month Trade Deficit, FX Intervention Issues
2022-09-15 11:37:00
More View more
WTI Crude Oil Looks to Recover as Strong Dollar and Demand Concerns Weigh; 90.00 Level is Key

WTI Crude Oil Looks to Recover as Strong Dollar and Demand Concerns Weigh; 90.00 Level is Key

Zain Vawda, Analyst

  • WTI on Course for the Third Week of Losses.
  • Further Declines in Price Could see OPEC+ Step in with More Cuts.
  • 90.00 Key Level Could Hold Key for Higher Prices.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI Fundamental Outlook

Crude Oil ticked higher in European trade as a stronger US Dollar and demand concerns linger. After a slight push up early in the week, we have since surrendered gains as markets digest the prospect that sharp interest rate hikes may hinder global growth and in turn oil demand.

On Wednesday we heard comments from the International Energy Agency (IEA) who confirmed their outlook for zero growth in oil demand for the fourth quarter on the back of weaker demand out of China. Yesterday saw the World Bank compound matters with their warning of a recession due to steep rate hikes by various central banks. Any potential further upside moves were capped by these comments as prices retreated after gaining around 10% in the early part of the week.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

On the flip side, crude’s continued slump this week saw a host of analysts downgrade their outlook on oil prices. This presents a challenge for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) who last week announced a cut of 100k barrels a day. While sentiment remains negative, further cuts could support prices moving forward as OPEC+ hinted at its intention to keep crude oil prices around the USD100 mark.

Next week will be key for markets as a whole with the Federal Reserve meeting expected to provide clues as to the tightening cycle and US outlook for the rest of the year. A continuation of its bullish rhetoric could see oil prices lose further ground, however I think it would require the Fed comments to be more hawkish than they have been to see us take out this week’s lows around the $80 mark.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – September 16, 2022

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, oil remains on course for its first quarterly loss in just over two years. We have had an aggressive bounce higher since last week’s lows of around 81.00, rallying to a high of 90.30 on Wednesday. We created a double-top pattern here as indicated on the chart which saw us push down aggressively yesterday, closing as a bearish engulfing candle. We currently trade well below the 100 and 200-SMA and considering the sharp decline of the last two weeks, we could see a pullback to retest the 200-SMA. In order to retest the 200-SMA we first need to clear the double-top formation resting around the 90.00 level with a daily candle close above. This level remains key as we have been trading below the 90.00 area since 1 September with two attempts to break above failing.

Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -10% 5%
Weekly -14% 4% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Resources for Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil and Gold Prices Sink to Support as US Data Keeps a Hawkish Fed in Focus
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Sink to Support as US Data Keeps a Hawkish Fed in Focus
2022-09-16 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Back Below $1700 on Fed Rate Hike Expectations
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Back Below $1700 on Fed Rate Hike Expectations
2022-09-15 08:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as FOMC Bets Firm Up. US Retail Sales May Trigger a Crash
Gold Prices at Risk as FOMC Bets Firm Up. US Retail Sales May Trigger a Crash
2022-09-15 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price to Test 50-Day SMA on Break Above Monthly Opening Range
Crude Oil Price to Test 50-Day SMA on Break Above Monthly Opening Range
2022-09-15 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed