EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Holds Firm as ECB Meeting Comes into Focus
2022-10-21 11:30:21
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-10-21 00:30:05
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold on the Precipice- XAU Support
2022-10-20 16:30:31
US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
2022-10-21 05:00:00
Serious S&P 500 Trends May Wait for Next Week’s Heavy Docket, USDJPY Keeps Climbing
2022-10-21 03:45:17
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
US Dollar (USD) Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally
2022-10-21 10:00:00
USD/MXN Stuck in Horizontal Channel, Breakout Could Spark Next Big Move

Diego Colman, Strategist

MEXICAN PESO TRADING SETUP:

  • USD/MXN has been moving steadily within the confines of a horizontal channel since the beginning of the month
  • A breakout, however, could be just round the corner
  • The end of price action consolidation could pave the way for the next big move in the dollar/peso exchange rate

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Most Read: US Dollar Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150

Since the beginning of the month, USD/MXN (U.S. dollar – Mexican Peso) has moved steadily within the confines of a horizontal channel, ricocheting between its upper and lower boundary as seen in the chart below, a sign of indecision in the forex market. Despite this price action behavior, I would steer clear of range trading strategies as exotic pairs tends to be more unpredictable and volatile than major and minor FX crosses.

However, this does not mean there are no opportunities; in fact, an attractive setup may be developing for traders who are patient enough to wait for the right time. In the coming days, high-impact events on the U.S. economic calendar, such as the October PMI survey or the third-quarter GDP report, are likely to fuel elevated volatility, leading to wild swings in the exchange rate, which may create a window to consider breakout strategies.

Focusing on the 2-hour chart, there are two key zones worth keeping an eye on in the near-term on USD/MXN: support at 19.95 and resistance at 20.15. Personally, I would not look to play a bounce between these two regions, but rather a decisive breach of that interval on the assumption that it could trigger a strong and meaningful move in the direction of the breakout. Although it is impossible to predict the future with certainty, two potential scenarios could unfold once consolidation comes to an end.

If technical resistance at 20.15 is cleared on higher volume, USD/MXN could gather bullish momentum and go on to challenge 20.28, followed by 20.45. On further strength, the focus shifts to the September high near 20.58. On the other hand, if support at 19.95 is pierced on downside in a convincing manner, also on higher trading volume, prices could slide towards 19.84, followed by 19.75, the September swing low.

You May Like: US Dollar Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally

USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

Chart Description automatically generated

USD/MXN Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

