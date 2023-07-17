S&P 500 Outlook: Make or Break Week for Stocks ahead of Netflix, Tesla Earnings

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Holding Firm Above 1.1200, EUR/GBP Toys With 20-Day Moving Average
2023-07-17 11:00:40
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500 Break Out as USD Tanks; Tesla Earnings Eyed
2023-07-16 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Start Week on the Back Foot as Chinese GDP Underwhelms
2023-07-17 07:58:45
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Face Technical Hurdles. Where to Next?
2023-07-13 11:56:56
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD?
2023-07-17 16:30:00
Gold Price Gives Up Some Gains as the US Dollar Steadies. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-17 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
2023-07-17 12:30:14
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500 Break Out as USD Tanks; Tesla Earnings Eyed
2023-07-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
2023-07-17 06:00:00
USD/JPY Edges Up After Bruising Week, Japanese Yields Rise
2023-07-14 12:00:36
More View More
S&P 500 Outlook: Make or Break Week for Stocks ahead of Netflix, Tesla Earnings

S&P 500 Outlook: Make or Break Week for Stocks ahead of Netflix, Tesla Earnings

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

S&P 500 FORECAST:

  • S&P 500 begins the week on the front foot, supported by positive sentiment following encouraging results from banks last Friday
  • The focus this week will be on earnings from tech giants Netflix and Tesla
  • This article looks at key S&P 500’s technical levels to watch in the coming days and weeks
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD?

The S&P 500 traded slightly higher on Monday, supported by a positive mood following benign corporate results from major lending institutions before the weekend and signs that the U.S. economy may be on track to avoid a hard landing.

At the market close, the index was up about 0.4% to 4,522, notching its best close of the year, with technology and financial stocks leading the advance on Wall Street and utilities and real estate names bucking the bullish trend.

Major banks, such as JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, posted hefty profits last quarter despite the difficult backdrop. Management guidance was also constructive, signaling that the worst may be over and that the economy is stabilizing as inflation continues to downshift.

For sentiment to remain upbeat, U.S. companies will need to continue to deliver solid results, especially those in the technology sector. That said, a key litmus test will come on Wednesday, when mega-cap Netflix and Tesla unveil their quarterly numbers.

This year, tech stocks have rallied and re-rated sharply on the back of the artificial intelligence frenzy. To justify premium valuations and sustain their performance, these firms will need to demonstrate earnings resilience and be able to expand margins while growing their top and bottom- lines.

For Netflix (NFLX), markets expect EPS of $2.84 on revenue of $8.27 billion. For Tesla (TSLA), analysts project EPS of $0.79 on sales of $24.29 billion. Check out DailyFX’s earnings calendar for a comprehensive list of companies announcing results in the coming days and weeks.

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Earnings Calendar

If earnings and forward-looking forecasts fail to impress investors, the recent equity rally could lose steam and set the stage for a moderate correction. This is a risk for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 that should not be overlooked as the second-quarter earnings season progresses.

US 500 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% 4% 7%
Weekly -7% 8% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

If the S&P 500 manages to extend its advance, initial resistance appears at 4,600, near the upper boundary of a short-term rising channel. If bulls manage to push prices above this barrier, we could see a move toward 4,635, the March 2022 highs.

On the flip side, if the index reverses lower and begins to decline, the first support to consider rests near the psychological 4,500 level, followed by 4,415 and 4,365 thereafter.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

S&P 500 Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Equity Rally Loses Some Steam as U.S. Earnings Season Kicks Off in Earnest​​​
Equity Rally Loses Some Steam as U.S. Earnings Season Kicks Off in Earnest​​​
2023-07-14 09:30:06
S&P 500, Nasdaq Reach Fresh Yearly Highs as Disinflation Takes Hold
S&P 500, Nasdaq Reach Fresh Yearly Highs as Disinflation Takes Hold
2023-07-13 14:00:49
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
Stock Indices Remain Bid Ahead of US CPI Release
Stock Indices Remain Bid Ahead of US CPI Release
2023-07-12 09:30:42
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023