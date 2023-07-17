Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Holding Firm Above 1.1200, EUR/GBP Toys With 20-Day Moving Average
2023-07-17 11:00:40
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500 Break Out as USD Tanks; Tesla Earnings Eyed
2023-07-16 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Start Week on the Back Foot as Chinese GDP Underwhelms
2023-07-17 07:58:45
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Face Technical Hurdles. Where to Next?
2023-07-13 11:56:56
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD?
2023-07-17 16:30:00
Gold Price Gives Up Some Gains as the US Dollar Steadies. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-17 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
2023-07-17 12:30:14
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500 Break Out as USD Tanks; Tesla Earnings Eyed
2023-07-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
2023-07-17 06:00:00
USD/JPY Edges Up After Bruising Week, Japanese Yields Rise
2023-07-14 12:00:36
More View More
Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD?

Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

GOLD PRICE FORECAST

  • Gold loses momentum after last week’s explosive rally, with prices struggling to stay afloat over the past two trading sessions
  • Attention now shifts to the U.S. retail sales report on Tuesday for insight into household consumption
  • Strength in consumer spending could be negative for gold in that it could increase the likelihood of additional monetary tightening. Meanwhile, weak data could have the opposite effect on XAU/USD
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Breakout Gains Momentum but Fibonacci Resistance on Radar

Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded significantly and was up around 1.55% last week after the June U.S. inflation and PPI data surprised to the downside, but its recovery momentum has started to wane, with prices subdued and struggling to stay afloat in the last two trading sessions.

Although weakening price pressures in the U.S. have reduced the likelihood of additional tightening beyond the quarter-point hike fully discounted for the July FOMC meeting, many traders continue to believe that the U.S. central bank will need to do more to restore price stability.

With interest rate expectations in a state of flux, it is important to keep an eye on incoming data for insight into the monetary policy roadmap. Having said that, there is one key release worth following on Tuesday morning: June U.S. retail sales.

According to consensus estimates, retail sales grew 0.5% last month, following a 0.3% advance in May. Household consumption is the main driver of U.S. GDP, so the strength or weakness of the report, which can be a proxy for spending, will give important clues about growth.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

INCOMING US DATA

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

If the U.S. consumer remains sturdy, economic activity is likely to be stronger than expected, a situation that may provide cover for the Fed to extend its normalization campaign. This could mean another 25 bp hike in September and higher rates for longer, a key risk for gold prices.

On the other hand, if consumer spending slows materially, gold may have more room and fewer obstacles to resume its recovery, as this scenario could lead to a less hawkish monetary policy outlook in the United States.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 4% 3%
Weekly -9% 12% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

From a technical outlook, if gold manages to resume its rebound, initial resistance appears at $1,975. Upside clearance of this ceiling could open the door for a move to the psychological $2,000 level. In contrast, if XAU/USD extends its recent pullback, the first support to consider rests at $1,895, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 2022/May 2022 rally. On further weakness, the focus shifts to the 200-day simple moving average near $1,872.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Gold Price Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

WTI and Brent Start Week on the Back Foot as Chinese GDP Underwhelms
WTI and Brent Start Week on the Back Foot as Chinese GDP Underwhelms
2023-07-17 07:58:45
Gold Price Gives Up Some Gains as the US Dollar Steadies. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Gives Up Some Gains as the US Dollar Steadies. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-17 04:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Recent Gains After Stubborn Resistance Falls
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Recent Gains After Stubborn Resistance Falls
2023-07-14 08:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Face Technical Hurdles. Where to Next?
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Face Technical Hurdles. Where to Next?
2023-07-13 11:56:56
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023