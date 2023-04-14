 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Prints New Yearly High on Rate Differentials and Hawkish ECB
2023-04-14 09:53:08
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Taps a Fresh One-Year High as the US Dollar Ebbs
2023-04-13 12:28:11
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Within Touching Distance of a New All-Time High
2023-04-14 07:42:48
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.
2023-04-13 16:23:00
US Dollar in Freefall, USD/CAD Breaches Major Support, GBP/USD on Brink of Breakout
2023-04-13 16:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Moves Higher on Mixed GDP Data, US Dollar Weakness
2023-04-13 08:04:33
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
S&P 500 Stalls at Cluster Resistance, Bearish Tech Setup in Play as Bulls Bail

S&P 500 Stalls at Cluster Resistance, Bearish Tech Setup in Play as Bulls Bail

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

S&P 500 TECHNICAL FORECAST:

  • S&P 500 stalls at cluster resistance and pivots lower heading into the weekend
  • Recent price action presents an attractive bearish set up for traders interested in betting on the possibility of a pullback
  • This article looks at key tech levels to watch in the coming days
Most Read: Ethereum (ETH/USD) Back Above $2,100 as Sales Fears Subside

The S&P 500 gained ground in early trading on Friday, but then reversed course sharply heading into the weekend, stalling just a tad below a major technical ceiling, as bulls began to bail amid elevated market uncertainty. The reversal coincided with a powerful rally in U.S. Treasury yields, especially those at the front end of the curve, following solid corporate earnings from major financial institutions and rising near-term inflation expectations reflected in the April University of Michigan sentiment survey.

Strong quarterly results and, more importantly, constructive guidance from the likes of JPMorgan suggests that the banking stresses that erupted in March are beginning to abate, reducing systemic risks that could compromise and knock out the economy. While headwinds remain formidable, the sky is clearly not falling, at least not yet. Against this backdrop, Wall Street could soon begin to price out the rate cuts that were being discounted for the second half of the year, creating an adverse environment for stocks.

From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 presents an attractive bearish setup, with the RSI indicator close to entering overbought territory and prices steadily approaching cluster resistance in the 4,165-4,195 area, where the June 2022 and February 2023 highs converge with an important trendline in play since October of last year. This configuration may appeal to traders interested in betting on the possibility of near-term weakness.

Should the pullback scenario play out, the S&P 500 could head towards technical support at 4,075 in the coming days. On further losses, the next downside target corresponds to the 50-day simple moving average near 4040. On the flip side, if bulls regain decisive control of the market and manage to push the equity benchmark above resistance stretching from 4,165 to 4,195, the bearish setup would be negated, with a topside breakout exposing the 4,310 level, the 61.8% Fib retracement of the 2022 slump.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

S&P 500 Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

