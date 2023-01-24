Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Relief Rally Buoyed by Dollar Weakness

Silver (XAG/USD) Talking Points

Silver prices recover large portion of recent losses – can prices break $24.00?

XAG/USD rebounds off the 50-day MA (moving average), climbing above psychological support at $23.00.

USD weakness persists ahead of this week’s GDP and inflation data.

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa Get Your Free USD Forecast Get My Guide

Silver Prices Rebound Ahead of Upcoming Event Risk

Silver prices have bounced back after a brutal setback that resulted in a 1.59% decline yesterday. With the futures contract currently recovering over 1.00% of those losses, USD weakness ahead of this week’s GDP and inflation data has limited losses.

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

Despite the ECB (European Central Bank) and Federal Reserve echoing their intention to continue to hike rates, a slowdown in growth forecasts has boosted the demand for safe-haven metals.

With both Silver and Gold holding a reputation as a hedge against inflation, expectations of a slower pace of tightening has overshadowed the hawkish narrative expressed by central banks.

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa Trading Forex News: The Strategy Get My Guide

Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Analysis

After a brief retest of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2008 – 2011 move at 24.220, XAG/USD peaked at 24.775 in early Jan. Although bulls attempted to reclaim this level last week, a rejection of the 17 Jan high of 24.670 forced prices lower.

Silver (XAG/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As the above-mentioned Fibonacci level continues to provide support and resistance for the short-term move, prices reached a high of 24.295 before moving lower.

While sellers took this opportunity to drive prices below psychological support at 23.00, the 50-day MA helped cap the downside move.

The swift retaliation from bulls to push Silver higher resulted in a long lower-wick appearing on yesterday’s candle. This suggests that both the psychological level and the moving average will likely remain as key support (at least for now).

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Levels

Looking ahead, a hold above 23.00 and above the March 2021 low of 23.740 could allow for bullish continuation towards psychological resistance at $24.00.Above that, bulls would need to clear the 24.220 Fib level which could pave the way for a move back towards last week's high of 24.670.

-- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707