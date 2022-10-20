 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150
2022-10-20 19:00:00
EURUSD Continues to Coil – Is a Big Move Imminent?
2022-10-20 18:00:49
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold on the Precipice- XAU Support
2022-10-20 16:30:31
Gold Bends the Knee to Rising Yields and US Dollar. Will Initial Jobless Claims Spark Rebound?
2022-10-20 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150
2022-10-20 19:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-10-20 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150
2022-10-20 19:00:00
USD/JPY Taps Psychological 150.00 Level as Intervention Speculation Mounts
2022-10-20 09:30:17
More View more
Breaking news

UK Prime Minister Truss resigns - leadership election to commence

S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings

S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings

Cecilia Sanchez Corona, Contributor

US Stock Market Key Points:

  • TheS&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq 100 quiver despite third-quarter corporate earnings resilience
  • US Treasury yields hit levels not seen since 2007 amid hawkish remarks by Fed officials
  • Apple, Alphabet, Amazon to report earnings next week
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Cecilia Sanchez Corona
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

The major U.S. stock indices wobbled on Thursday as investors weighed positive corporate earnings against signs that U.S. economy is rapidly slowing amid tightening financial conditions. The third quarter reporting period is off to a good start despite previous concerns that inflation and rising interest rates would have a detrimental impact on financial results. So far, most companies have announced better-than-anticipated numbers, with banks, airlines and some tech firms delivering a healthy performance.

While earnings and forward-guidance have been constructive in most cases, headwinds have not dissipated. On this front, U.S. Treasury yields have continued to trend upwards in recent days on hawkish repricing of FOMC policy. In fact, the 10-year note rose to 4.23% this afternoon, its highest level since 2008 after Fed officials noted that interest rates will rise “well above” 4% this year due to stubbornly elevated core inflation and tight labor markets.

At the close, the Dow and the S&P 500 posted losses of 0.30% and 0.80% respectively though several key companies bucked the trend. For instance, AT&T and IBM staged a solid rally after announcing outstanding third quarter results. AT&T ended with a gain of 7.72% and 4.72% for IBM.

As for the Nasdaq, yesterday’s news that Tesla will miss its target for vehicle deliveries this year also weighed negatively on the tech heavy index. At the close, Tesla lost 6.64% and the index fell 0.51%.

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 opened with a gap to the downside on Thursday but gained ground at the open in response to events outside the United States. The resignation of British Prime Minister Truss led to a brief pullback in yields, providing some support for an unconvinced market. Despite these intra-session moves; the underlying picture remains bearish for stocks as higher rates should create a hostile environment for risk assets. Looking at the daily chart, initial resistance appears around 3,805, an area defined by the October’s high and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 sell-off. On the downside, support may be found near 3590-3600; a closure below this range might give the bears greater control.

S&P 500 (ES1) Mini Futures Daily Chart

image1.png

S&P 500 Mini Futures Chart. Prepared UsingTradingView

Looking ahead, according to FactSet, 165 of the 500 companies of the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings next week. Apple, Alphabet and Amazon are included in this list. Similarly, flash PMI, consumer confidence, the advanced GDP price index, durable goods orders, and core PCE will provide an up-to-date assessment of the status of the U.S. economy.

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -6% -1%
Weekly 6% 5% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download thebeginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take theDailyFX quizand find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment.Get your free guideon how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Cecilia Sanchez-Corona, Research Team, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns
FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns
2022-10-20 15:30:12
Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing
Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing
2022-10-19 20:35:03
FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High
FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High
2022-10-19 15:30:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100