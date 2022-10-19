Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish Ahead of the October ECB Meeting
2022-10-19 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-19 15:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as Biden Administration Considers Extreme Actions
2022-10-19 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Fall Towards April 2020 Low on Failure to Defend Yearly Low
2022-10-19 21:30:05
Gold Prices Slide Back into Fragile Support as the US Dollar Regains Strength
2022-10-19 08:13:02
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-19 15:03:00
GBP Breaking News: GBP/USD Dips as UK Inflation Rises Beyond 10%
2022-10-19 06:44:22
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-19 15:03:00
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness
2022-10-19 05:00:00
More View more
Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing

Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing

Diego Colman, Strategist

TESLA EARNINGS KEY POINTS:

  • Tesla reported mixed results on Wednesday
  • Third-quarter EPS clocked in at $1.05 on revenue of $21.45 billion. Analysts were looking for earnings per share of $1.01 on sales of $22.09 billion
  • TSLA shares slumped in post-market trading on disappointing top-line figures

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead

Tesla’s shares (TSLA) slumped as much as 5% in extended trading after the company announced somewhat disappointing financial results, missing bottom line and margin estimates. According to the electric automaker, third-quarter total revenue rose 56% year-over-year to $21.45 billion, but fell short of sales expectations of $22.09 billion. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, came in at $1.05, versus the market consensus of $1.01, a modest beat. Last but not least, automotive gross margin stood at 27.9%, slightly below the 28.4% forecast, a sign that profitability is suffering amid elevated input costs.

TESLA’S RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Adjusted EPS: $1.05 vs. $1.01 per share expected, according to Bloomberg

Revenue: $21.45 billion vs. $22.09 billion expected, according to Bloomberg

Automotive Gross Margin: 27.9% vs. 28.4% expected, according to Bloomberg

In terms of the outlook, Tesla’s maintained its previous guidance, indicating that it plans to grow manufacturing capacity and that it expects to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year horizon. Despite the constructive forward-looking commentary, it is uncertain whether the company will be able to achieve its ambitious goals due to rising headwinds, including weaker demand and higher interest rates.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 added more losses following the release of TSLA’s numbers, with many tech names underperforming in the after-hours session on fears that the economic landscape is turning gloomier for U.S. businesses. With earnings season failing to build sustainable upside momentum, the path of least resistance may be lower for most stocks, suggesting that the main equity benchmarks could soon be on their way to retest their 2022 lows and even break below those levels under the worst-case scenario.

Looking ahead, there is no high-impact data on the U.S. economic calendar on Thursday, so the current earnings season will remain in focus. Several key companies will release their results tomorrow, but reports from Union Pacific (UNP), AT&T (T), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Snap (SNAP) will likely receive the most attention as traders look to gain insight into business trends across key industries for the stock market.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

TSLA REACTION TO EARNINGS REPORT

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Tesla’s Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High
FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High
2022-10-19 15:30:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Nasdaq 100 Pares Strong Overnight Gains Ahead of Key Earnings
Nasdaq 100 Pares Strong Overnight Gains Ahead of Key Earnings
2022-10-18 17:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Bank of America Undermines Recession Woes. ASX 200 May Rise
Dow Jones Soars, Bank of America Undermines Recession Woes. ASX 200 May Rise
2022-10-18 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100