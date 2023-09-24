 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI
2023-09-24 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now
2023-09-23 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI
2023-09-24 17:00:00
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play
2023-09-23 17:00:00
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
More View More
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI

Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Key Inflation Gauge, German CPI

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The US Dollar experienced mixed performance against its major peers this past week. Looking at the chart below, the British Pound was the worst performer weakening about -1.2%. Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar was better off, rallying around 1.1%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street took a plunge in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composited fell -1.9%, -2.9% and -3.6%, respectively.

The central bank’s pursuit to bring inflation down is now primarily coming in the form of pushing up expectations of a higher terminal rate. In other words, policymakers are seeing a scenario where interest rates stay higher for longer.

As such, we saw the 10-year Treasury yield surge 2.4% this past week, closing at the highest since late 2007. This also pushed up 30-year mortgage rates, further contributing to a general rise in borrowing costs as quantitative tightening continued.

Key event risk next week includes the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, German inflation data, Chinese manufacturing PMI, and more. What else is in store for financial markets in the week ahead?

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

How Markets Performed – Week of 9/18

How Markets Performed – Week of 9/18

Forecasts:

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Respite Unlikely As Fundamentals Wilt

Sterling has lost a sizeable amount of fundamental support with the Bank of England holding rates steady. Worsening fundamentals point to an extended selloff.

Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Upside Potential but Technical Hurdles Lie Ahead

Gold and Silver managed to recover toward the end of the week despite broad-based US Dollar strength. Further upside looks likely, but a host of technical hurdles may prove a difficult hurdle for the commodities to navigate.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now

This article offers an in-depth analysis of EUR/USD and EUR/GBP from a fundamental and technical standpoint, exploring pivotal factors likely to influence price movements in upcoming trading sessions.

Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ's Dovishness Puts USD/JPY Channel Breakout in Play

USD/JPY rallies heading into the weekend following Bank of Japan’s dovish monetary policy announcement. As prices approach channel resistance, the pair's reaction could offer key insight into the near-term outlook.

S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Fed Rate Path Weighs on Equities

The Fed’s commitment to the ‘higher for longer’ narrative sent risk assets sharply lower as investors digest what this could mean for expensive US stocks.

US Dollar Technical Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD in Focus as Downtrends Continue

The US Dollar remains in a firmly bullish posture against its major counterparts. What are key levels to watch for in EUR/USD and GBP/USD in the week ahead?

--- Article Body Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Individual Articles Composed by DailyFX Team Members

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: USD/CNH Retraces From October 2022 Peak, EUR/USD Stabilises
Asia Day Ahead: USD/CNH Retraces From October 2022 Peak, EUR/USD Stabilises
2023-09-12 03:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data
2023-09-10 17:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Australia’s GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
Asia Day Ahead: Australia’s GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
2023-09-06 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023