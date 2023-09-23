 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now
2023-09-23 09:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP
2023-09-21 10:30:22
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
2023-09-22 08:08:57
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150
2023-09-22 03:00:00
More View More
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch, EUR/GBP Stuck in No Man’s Land For Now

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

EUR/USD has been falling on a sustained basis since mid-July more or less. This downward trend has been primarily driven by the contrasting economic performance of the United States and the Euro Area, alongside disparities in the monetary policies pursued by their respective central banks, with this divergence pushing U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs across maturities in recent days.

Presently, the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate stands at an impressive 5.25%-5.50%, well ahead of the European Central Bank’s deposit facility rate of 4.0%. This gap could widen further in the coming months, as U.S. borrowing costs could rise by another 25 basis points in 2023, while those across the Atlantic could remain unchanged, with the ECB having signaled that the tightening campaign is over.

Although investors harbor doubts that the Fed will hike again this year, the market's assessment could change if U.S. macro data stays hot. For this reason, traders should closely watch next week's U.S. personal consumption expenditure figures for August. Any indication that the U.S. consumer continues to spend strongly and that price pressures remain sticky should be bullish for the U.S. dollar.

Hone the skills that lead to trading consistency. Grab your copy of the "How to Trade EUR/USD" guide, featuring priceless insights and tips from our team of experts!

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

KEY US ECONOMIC DATA NEXT WEEK

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

From a technical analysis perspective, EUR/USD has anchored itself to a support region surrounding a key Fibonacci level at 1.0610 after its recent retracement. Although this zone may offer robust protection against further losses, a breach could unleash substantial downward pressure, paving the way for a descent towards 1.0570, followed by 1.0500.

On the flip side, if buyers unexpectedly reassert their dominance in the market and spark a bullish turnaround, initial resistance can be spotted in the 1.0760/1.0785 range, as shown in the accompanying chart below. Upside clearance of this barrier could boost upward momentum, setting the stage for a rally toward the 200-day SMA at 1.0830. On further strength, the focus shifts to 1.1025.

Discover the power of crowd sentiment. Download the sentiment guide to understand how EUR/USD's positioning can influence the pair's direction!

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 3% -1%
Weekly -10% 16% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Wondering why trading can be so challenging? Uncover the traits that set successful traders apart from the rest! Grab the guide below to find out!

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP ANALYSIS

EUR/GBP has been trekking upwards since early September, as shown on the daily chart below, but over a longer time horizon, the pair has lacked strong directional conviction, trading largely sideways, trapped within the confines of an impeccable lateral channel (no man’s land so to speak) - a sign of indecision given the weak fundamentals of both currencies.

Ranging markets can be predictable and easy to trade at times, but the whole premise is to establish a short position in the underlying when its price moves toward resistance in anticipation of a pullback or to go long at technical support ahead of a possible rebound.

Looking at EUR/GBP, prices are currently approaching the upper limit of the horizontal corridor at 0.8700, which also coincides with trendline resistance and the 200-day SMA. A substantial number of sellers may be clustered in this area, so a pullback is likely on a retest, though a breakout could open the door to a move towards 0.8792, the 38.2% Fib retracement of the Sept 2022/Aug 2023 slump.

In case of a bearish rejection, we could see a drop towards 0.8610. On further weakness, the focus shifts to 0.8520, a region near the 2023 lows.

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

EUR/GBP Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
2023-09-22 08:08:57
Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150
Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150
2023-09-22 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan May Rock the Boat for USD/JPY. How?
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan May Rock the Boat for USD/JPY. How?
2023-09-21 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023